Fuze Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Superior Customer Experiences

Fuze's flagship UCC services include Fuze Pro, which is a subscription to full-featured, cloud-based Fuze voice calling and call control. It offers unlimited outbound calls in one country, integrated email and voicemail, 1-to-1 and group chat, presence management, Fuze Meetings capabilities for 1,000 participants, Salesforce integration, APIs, usage reports, and analytics. The Fuze International and Unlimited Global plans are recommended for knowledge workers that have international clients and customers; they add unlimited outbound calls to 34 and 116 countries, respectively. Fuze Calling is best for knowledge workers with high calling needs but limited internal meeting requirements, and includes a subscription to the full-feature set of cloud-based Fuze voice calling features along with Fuze meeting capabilities. Fuze Meetings is for knowledge workers who have heavy meeting or internal communication needs but limited outbound calling requirements.

"Further enhancing the value of Fuze UCC solutions are Fuze Success Plans, which include programs for user adoption, customer support, and customer success," said Robert Arnold, principal analyst. "Fuze Success Plans are comprised of customer programs that help customers do more with their UCC solutions, expedite adoption, and accelerate ROI of cloud UCC service implementations. Customers unlock long-term value and success by partnering with experienced Fuze experts and accessing reporting and analytics tools, such as Fuze View and Fuze Discover, and consistently measuring important metrics to help understand utilization and performance."

The Fuze customer purchase and deployment experiences are truly differentiated and enhanced through Fuze Success Plans. Its variants include the Fuze Core Success Plan, which consists of a Fuze Customer Success Associate; Fuze View usage analytics reporting; and a defined set of service-level objectives. The second variant, the Fuze Enhanced Success and Premier Plans, is an upgrade for broader and deeper cloud UCC services supporting end user adoption and change management needed to expedite the value of customers' investments. The Plans are designed for customers migrating from premises-based, voice-centric environments to more robust Fuze cloud-based UCC functionality services across a larger number of users and locations.

"Unlike the majority of cloud UCC service providers, Fuze has concentrated on the specific requirements of enterprises," noted Arnold. "With a strong customer base that includes AstraZeneca, CareerBuilder, Kronos (now UKG), the PGA Tour, SAS International, and Waste Management, Fuze is well-positioned to leverage Fuze Success Plans to help customers optimize and expand their Fuze deployments, as well as attract many more new accounts."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

"Fuze has been deploying enterprise cloud solutions for over a decade, focused on delivering value to customers for their investment," said Rob Scudiere, President and COO at Fuze. "We are honored to receive recognition of our platform and services which support organizations throughout their entire experience with Fuze, ensuring that the platform adapts and evolves alongside their business goals and changing IT environment."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Fuze is a global cloud communications provider for the enterprise. Our intuitive unified communications and contact center platform enables seamless transition between calling, meeting, chatting, and sharing powered by the industry-leading intelligent cloud architecture. Fuze empowers the digital and distributed workforce to communicate anywhere, anytime, and across any device. Founded in 2006, Fuze is headquartered in Boston, MA with offices around the world.

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

