FutureBridge set to engage with industry leaders at 2024 ASCO® Annual Meeting and BIO 2024 International Conference

UTRECHT, Netherlands, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureBridge, a leading techno-commercial consulting and advisory company focussing on R&D, innovation, strategy, scientific evidence, markets, reimbursement and regulatory aspects, is set to engage with industry leaders at two prestigious upcoming conferences. The company's life sciences practice advises and provides strategic guidance to large global companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech, medtech, diagnostics, and animal health sectors.

FutureBridge at 2024 ASCO and BIO 2024 International Conference

FutureBridge will participate in the 2024 ASCO® (American Society of Clinical Oncology) Annual Meeting in Chicago from May 31st to June 4th, as well as the BIO International Conference 2024 in San Diego from June 3rd to June 6th.

"At these conferences, we look forward to sharing our expertise on the future of medicines, healthcare solutions, disruptive trends, emerging technologies, and therapeutic platforms," said Shivali Jasrotia, Senior Consultant at FutureBridge. "We aim to strengthen relationships with existing clients and establish new collaborations with industry, academia, patient advocates, innovators, and key opinion leaders."

ASCO 2024, with over 40,000 members, will showcase breakthroughs in oncology, including advancements in immune checkpoint blockade optimization, lung cancer treatment, breast cancer diagnostics, early melanoma intervention, and early-stage rectal cancer management. Major pharmaceutical companies will present outcomes and updates of their clinical programs, reflecting the diverse and dynamic progress in oncology.

"We will be covering key clinical trial abstracts presented at ASCO 2024 by companies like AstraZeneca, Janssen, Bristol Myers Squibb. We are passionate about these topics and will be writing a short but incisive analysis about the coverage of these at ASCO for some of our industry colleagues who can't attend this event. We would be more than happy to share this with anyone who desires access to our analysis," said Shivali Jasrotia, Senior Consultant at FutureBridge. These analyses can be requested here, she further added.

The BIO International Conference is the premier biotech networking event, attracting over 20,000 industry leaders. This year's participants include leading biopharmaceutical companies such as Amgen, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, and Gilead Sciences. The event facilitates the discovery of new opportunities and the development of partnerships within the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors.

Why Should you meet FutureBridge at ASCO 2024 or BIO International this year?

"FutureBridge tracks Early Signals in the Industry and their Implications. We track and advise on the future of therapies, novel treatment modalities/platforms, and patient journey from a 1-to-25-year perspective. We offer solutions for the VUCA world through our, advisory and consulting services. We believe that business uncertainties from rising failure risks, declining R&D productivity, high unmet clinical needs, and margin pressures could be overcome with a culture of collective and open innovation. Conferences like ASCO, ESMO, and BIO International bridge gaps in scientific data, uniting the competition, world, and technology for a better future. We are there at these events to talk to the industry about how we have helped solve some substantial challenges for our clients and at other times helped create new opportunities," said Manoj Jiandani, Practice Area Head at FutureBridge.

Meet us at ASCO 2024 and BIO 2024 by scheduling a meeting here or you can write to shivali.jasrotia@futurebridge.com to learn how our evidence-based consulting solutions can drive results for pharma leaders and address their most critical business challenges.

About FutureBridge:

FutureBridge is a techno-commercial consulting and advisory company. We track and advise the Top 200 clients of the Fortune 500 on the future of industries from a 1-to-25-year perspective. The company offers solutions through its hyper-personalised advisory services and intelligence platforms, The company's advisory unit leverages proprietary frameworks such as Hopper – Opportunity, Prioritization & Evaluation (HOPE), Weak Signal Management (WSM), and Scientific & Market Sentiment (SMS) that can identify weak and strong signals to become a trend in the future.

