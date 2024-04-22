Future of Batteries Market worth 62 million units by 2035 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=243513539

Browse in-depth TOC on "Future of Batteries Market".

118 - Tables

47 - Figures

204 - Pages

Future of Batteries Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size 62 million units by 2035 Growth Rate CAGR of 12.7% Largest Market Europe Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2024-2035 Forecast Units Volume (Units) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type (Li-ion, Na-ion, Solid state, Li- Air), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Off-Road Vehicles), Battery Form (Prismatic, Pouch, Cylindrical), Packaging (CTM, CTP, CTC, MTC) & Region Geographies Covered China, US, Europe, Asia Pacific (excl. China), and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increase in R&D efforts toward creating more advanced battery chemistries Key Market Drivers Advancements in battery technology

"Cylindrical segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period."

The cylindrical segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Durable and long-lasting are two characteristics of cylindrical batteries. Due to their excellent confinement and effective mechanical resistance against internal and external pressures, cylindrical cells are the least expensive to manufacture compared to alternative EV battery types. Manufacturers are starting to use cylindrical batteries as well. Tesla, for instance, uses cylindrical batteries due to their dependability and robustness. The new generation of cylindrical batteries, like the 4680 format pioneered by Tesla, boasts significant improvements in range and efficiency compared to older models.

"Solid state battery expected to be the next big shift during forecast period."

Emerging solid-state battery technology has various potential benefits for electric vehicles. Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, which utilize liquid electrolytes, they use solid electrolytes. Because solid electrolytes are less likely to experience problems like leaking, overheating, and fire hazards, they are considered safer overall for electric vehicles. Faster charging times could be possible using solid-state batteries as opposed to lithium-ion batteries. Because of their enhanced conductivity and capacity to tolerate higher charging rates, EVs may require fewer charging cycles, saving users time and increasing convenience. For instance, In October 2023, Toyota secured a deal to mass-produce solid-state EV batteries with a 932-mile range. Using materials developed by Idemitsu Kosan will allow Toyota to commercialize these energy-dense batteries by 2028. Solid-state batteries can significantly extend a vehicle's driving range as well. It is projected that a solid-state battery replacement may quadruple the driving range of the Tesla Roadster. Such benefits will help the solid state battery market grow over the projected period.

"North America to be the prominent growing market for EV batteries during the forecast period."

The automotive sector in North America is one of the most developed worldwide. Major commercial automakers like Tesla, Proterra, MAN, and NFI Group are based in the region, which makes it well-known for its cutting-edge EV R&D, inventions, and technological advancements. These businesses are investing in constructing and expanding battery production plants in North America. To meet the growing demand for electric vehicles, these facilities produce sophisticated battery technology, including lithium-ion batteries. The US has historically led the way in technology in North America. Leading EV battery suppliers and startups have partnered with OEMs in the North American EV market. For example, GM and LG Chem have partnered.

On the other hand, Stellantis and Samsung SDI are working together to develop EV batteries. Additionally, Ford and SK Innovation are working together. Tesla produces its own EV battery products. These companies are working together to set up production facilities in the United States. Additionally, a number of state and federal laws and programs are promoting the use of EVs and the growth of the EV battery industry. This covers tax breaks for buying electric vehicles, capital expenditures for infrastructure related to charging, and battery research and development financing. In addition, OEMs are focusing more on introducing electric buses, vans, and trucks; this will likely result in a significant growth in the North American EV battery business. Another factor expected to propel expansion in the North American EV battery is the growing need for fleets of zero-emission freight and public transit vehicles.

Key Market Players:

The major players in Future of Batteries Companies include CATL (China), BYD Company Ltd. (China), LG Energy Solution Ltd. (South Korea), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), and SK Innovation Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

Recent Developments

In March 2024 , Subaru Corporation and Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Panasonic Holding Corporation, announced a partnership to supply cylindrical lithium-ion batteries to Subaru's BEVs. The partnership will help the companies contribute to the development of the automotive and battery industries, as well as help solve social issues like maintaining employment and developing human resources.

, Subaru Corporation and Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Panasonic Holding Corporation, announced a partnership to supply cylindrical lithium-ion batteries to Subaru's BEVs. The partnership will help the companies contribute to the development of the automotive and battery industries, as well as help solve social issues like maintaining employment and developing human resources. In March 2024 , StoreDot, a developer of extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology for EVs, announced a collaborative partnership with EVE Energy. The partnership gives StoreDot access to EVE Energy's extensive manufacturing footprint and the ability to mass produce its 100 in 5 extreme fast-charging battery cells.

, StoreDot, a developer of extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology for EVs, announced a collaborative partnership with EVE Energy. The partnership gives StoreDot access to EVE Energy's extensive manufacturing footprint and the ability to mass produce its 100 in 5 extreme fast-charging battery cells. In February 2024 , LG Energy Solution signed an offtake agreement with Wesfarmers Chemicals, Energy, and Fertilisers for lithium concentrate, advancing the companies' pre-existing partnership to deliver efficient and sustainable power solutions to the North American market.

, LG Energy Solution signed an offtake agreement with Wesfarmers Chemicals, Energy, and Fertilisers for lithium concentrate, advancing the companies' pre-existing partnership to deliver efficient and sustainable power solutions to the North American market. In January 2024 , Jianghuai Automobile Group and CATL signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Ningde, Fujian Province . According to the agreement, both companies will actively cooperate in the supply of EV batteries, introduction of battery swapping technology, joint development and application of new technologies and products, market expansion at home and abroad, and carbon emission reduction across the industry chain, as well as work together to formulate an action plan and build a strategic alliance.

, Jianghuai Automobile Group and CATL signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Ningde, . According to the agreement, both companies will actively cooperate in the supply of EV batteries, introduction of battery swapping technology, joint development and application of new technologies and products, market expansion at home and abroad, and carbon emission reduction across the industry chain, as well as work together to formulate an action plan and build a strategic alliance. In January 2024 , SK On, a subsidiary of SK Innovation Co., Ltd., partnered with Solid Power, a US-based leading developer of solid-state battery technology, to accelerate the development of all-solid-state batteries (ASSBs).

