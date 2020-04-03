FunPlus joins games industry initiative #PlayApartTogether, and donates $250,000 on behalf of our players worldwide, to combat the spread of COVID-19.

BEIJING, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FunPlus is proud to join with their peers in the games industry in supporting the World Health Organization to disseminate key messages on how to combat and slow the spread of COVID-19.

By bringing special events, exclusives, activities, rewards and inspiration to some of the most popular games in the world, #PlayApartTogether encourages users to adopt best practices for the sake of their own health and that of their families and communities. By incorporating COVID-19 self-protection messages into games, the industry is telling the world: "Wherever you are, whatever game you play, you can make a difference."

FunPlus – Andy Zhong, Founder & CEO said, "FunPlus' games connect many millions of people around the world every day into a powerful community built on deep friendships. Our games' translation engine enables cross-cultural communication in 23 languages so that people from across the world can play together as one team. Now more than ever, it is important for our players to rely on one another, share useful communication and unite to combat COVID-19."

In addition to its commitment to work with the gaming industry to share the WHO's critical health-related information in our games, FunPlus is supporting COVID-19 relief efforts with donations totaling $250,000 directed to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund in support of the World Health Organization (https://covid19responsefund.org/) and the International Red Cross ( https://www.icrc.org/ ), on behalf of our players worldwide.

