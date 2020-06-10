Fully 6 Opens at Australia's Biggest Theme Park WhiteWater World

The opening comes at the perfect time as WhiteWater World's multi-million-dollar makeover wraps up with parkwide refurbishments set to be complete shortly. These improvements include freshly painted slides and attractions to restore them to 'as new' condition and other works to make the entire waterpark look brand new. A team of more than 40 local contractors behind the development of Fully 6, including the creator Swimplex-Polin Australia, have been working hard since construction started in July.

Paul Callander, Dreamworld Chief Strategy Officer, said, "It was an exciting time for the theme park, which is excited to be launching the new attraction to the public in time for the summer school holidays."

Murray Booth from Swimplex-Polin Australia added, "It's great to be a part of a new era here at Dreamworld and WhiteWater World.

"As a waterslide supplier, we are not only doing waterslides; rather, we are able to offer a complete guest experience package," says Sohret Pakis, Polin Waterparks Director of Marketing and Communications. "We are in a position to offer more to our clients by integrating different parties, products and technologies to benefit them and delight their customers, the park guests."

As part of a $7-million investment into WhiteWater World, Fully 6 featured six body slides with five unique 'splashtacular' experiences and multi-coloured natural light effects. Work is also currently underway on refurbishing the waterpark's existing slides and attractions, including fresh paint which will restore the slides to 'as new' condition. Polin's attractions fulfill guests' expectations for sure. The newest of these waterslides is the Fully 6, six individual body slides which offer varying thrill levels

More on Polin Waterparks

Polin was founded in Istanbul in 1976 and has since grown into a leading company in the waterparks industry. Today Polin is a world leader in the design, production and installation of water parks and water-play attractions. Polin has completed 3,500 waterpark projects in 108 countries around the world and is the biggest waterslide supplier in Eurasia. Working with a wide variety of clients has helped Polin reach several milestones including installing the first waterparks in many countries and many other award-winning rides at parks with world-renowned reputations.

