Fujifilm launches ColoAssist PRO, a real-time endoscope visualisation system which aims to help endoscopists perform efficient, accurate and comfortable colonoscopies

ColoAssist PRO works together in combination with the existing ELUXEO platform and a colon polyp detection and characterisation function utilising AI technology, CAD EYE, providing enhanced support to the operator and delivering Fujifilm's most powerful and comprehensive package for endoscopists.

Endoscopists are facing increased demand due to the growing incidence of colorectal cancer across Europe. Early detection and diagnosis of cancer and pre cancerous lesions has been proven to significantly reduce the complexity of treatment and improve patients' outcomes. The need for efficient, accurate and comfortable endoscopic procedures is thus essential for both clinicians and their patients.

It is Fujifilm's aim to ensure healthcare professionals always have the best tools at their fingertips to deliver the best care for patients. Therefore, the ELUXEO Ultra platform is continually updated to adapt to the needs and demands of clinicians so that it remains the most advanced and future-ready choice to improve patient care and quality of life.

Features of ColoAssist PRO

The endoscope visualisation system utilises electromagnetic coils, integrated within the Transceiver Dish, which generates an electromagnetic field received by coils incorporated within the dedicated colonoscope and the Hand Marker. The electromagnetic field is utilised to determine the position of the endoscope's coil when inside the patient and subsequently reproduces a graphical model of the endoscope alongside the physicians endoscopic view.

ColoAssist PRO's new interface is user-friendly. With its image centering function, endoscopists can perform procedures without losing sight of the graphical endoscope position. The system also incorporates a colour gradation function enabling the endoscopists to better identify overlapping parts of the endoscope, such as loop formations, to safely manoeuvre the endoscope and continue the procedure, potentially avoiding discomfort for the patient.

Mat Tallis, European Business Manager at FUJILM Europe GmbH, said:

"Colonoscopy can be complicated and tiresome for endoscopists, while it can also be uncomfortable for patients.

"Fujifilm's new function, ColoAssist PRO, allows clinicians to see the endoscope configuration in real time during the intubation, by reproducing a graphical model of the endoscope. The endoscope visualisation system has the potential to increase confidence and efficiency of endoscopists, by enabling the identification of loop formations, enabling better decision making by the endoscopist and subsequently reduce the patient burden during the procedures. It also has the potential to decrease the time needed for an endoscopy.

"At Fujifilm, we are working with endoscopists to provide new solutions to meet their needs and requirements, from screening through to treatment. ColoAssist PRO is just the latest addition to the ELUXEO Ultra family of technologies, which have the potential to generate a more efficient diagnosis and better outcomes for patients."

Dr Robert Berger, Director of Endoscopy at the Moncton Hospital in Canada, said:

"From my own experience, it is essential for clinicians to have the right technologies to perform efficient, accurate and easy colonoscopies. In my practice, minimising discomfort during endoscopy procedures is paramount.

"Having used the new ELUXEO Ultra ColoAssist PRO, it offers the ability to manoeuvre the colonoscope more easily and clearly during the procedure and I believe this is benefical to maintain comfort and help reduce use of sedation. The technology is compact, easy to use and the ability to change the view on the scope handle is very convenient. In addition, ColoAssist PRO works well with the ELUXEO platform and CAD EYE, a colon polyp detection and characterisation function utilising AI technology, providing enhanced support to clinicians."

About Fujifilm in Europe

Fujifilm operates over 50 group companies and branches in Europe and employs approximately 5,000 people engaged in R&D, manufacturing, sales and service, with FUJIFILM Europe GmbH, located in Düsseldorf, Germany, operating as the strategic headquarters for the region.

For more information, please visit: www.fujifilm.com.

About ELUXEO Ultra

ELUXEO Ultra from Fujifilm is one of the first endoscopy platforms to detect and characterise lesions in real-time. It enhances Fujifilm's existing ELUXEO system by incorporating ColoAssist PRO, our real-time endoscope visualisation system to deliver a comprehensive package for endoscopists. This is just the latest addition to the ELUXEO Ultra family of technologies, which follows the launch of CAD EYE, a colon polyp detection and characterisation function utilising AI technology.

