FTX and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Announce Long-Term Partnership

ANTIGUA, Antigua and Barbuda, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX Trading Limited ("FTX" or "the Company"), a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced a long-term relationship with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. This relationship will span multiple race seasons with the FTX logo being featured prominently on both the cars and the drivers. Part of the FTX branding will be unveiled during the upcoming Russian Grand Prix, which is scheduled for this coming Sunday, September 26th and will continue to expand leading up to the start of the 2022 season.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO & Founder of FTX, commented on the news, "FTX is thrilled to partner with the reigning Formula One World Champions and current team point leaders, Mercedes-AMG Petronas, to continue amplifying our position as the leading global cryptocurrency exchange. Under Toto's leadership the entire Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team has been focused on excellence and they have leveraged innovation to help them become seven-time Constructors' Champions. We look forward to watching Lewis Hamilton continue to challenge for his potential eighth Formula One World Drivers' Championship title across the remainder of the 2021 season."

In addition to the branding on both the car and team drivers, as a team partner, the FTX logo will also be featured on the team's fleet of Mercedes-Benz trucks, in the garage, and on all Partner logo displays in the trackside hospitality and communications facilities. FTX will also have access to Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team members, including drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas to further expand the reach of the FTX brand to Formula One's global fan base through marketing initiatives. In addition to being a team partner, FTX and Mercedes F1 will also look to embark on other strategic initiatives together such as the integration of FTX Pay, an NFT collection, and corporate social responsibility initiatives which will be announced and rolled out at a later date.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, concluded: "We are very excited to welcome FTX, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, to the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. Their innovative spirit and creative energy in such a rapidly developing global industry make them a well-matched partner in our own relentless pursuit of performance. Together we look forward to creating new and exciting opportunities to engage with our fans and deliver world-class experiences for them."

About FTX.COM

FTX.COM is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. FTX.COM strives to be an intuitive yet powerful platform for all kinds of users, and to be the most innovative exchange in the industry. FTX.COM has grown quickly since its founding, becoming one of the most respected cryptocurrency exchanges in the world in less than 2 years.

To learn more about FTX.COM, please visit: https://ftx.com/

FTX.COM is not available to US residents or residents of other prohibited jurisdictions, as set out in its Terms of Service. US residents can access US regulated offerings through FTX US, at ftx.us .

About the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is the works Formula One Team of Mercedes-Benz, competing in the FIA Formula One™ World Championship – the pinnacle of world motorsport and the largest annual sporting series in the world. Based at two world-class technology campuses in the UK, the team designs, develops, manufactures and races the race cars and Hybrid Power Units driven by seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and race-winning team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Formula One is a uniquely demanding technical and human challenge, requiring the right alchemy of cutting-edge technologies, high-performance management and elite teamwork to deliver results at over 20 Grands Prix around the globe in a race season running from March to December.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team set new benchmarks for F1™ success on its way to winning the Constructors' and Drivers' World Championships in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. During those seven Championship-winning seasons, the team scored 100 wins, 200 podiums, 107 pole positions, 70 fastest laps and 53 one-two finishes from 134 race starts.

