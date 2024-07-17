Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market Driven by Major Export Role to North America and EU - Says Stellar Market Research

PUNE, India, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market refers to the global industry engaged in the production, distribution and sale of seeds used for primary fruit and vegetable production. These seeds are important agricultural inputs, allowing farmers and producers to grow and grow a variety of fruits and vegetables. Depending on regulatory approvals and market demand, the market includes both conventional and genetically modified seeds. The key drivers of the fruit and vegetable seeds market are research and development of new seed varieties, seed production, seed purification technologies, and distribution channels that provide access to farmers worldwide. Factors such as population growth, dietary changes, technological advances in seed production, environmental conditions and agricultural policies drive the growth in this market.

Stellar Market Research, a global business consulting firm has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on the "Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market". Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market size was valued at US$ 12.43 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 21.30 Bn.

The research report from Stellar Market Research offers vital insights into the dynamic Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market landscape. Focused primarily on key players, market segments, business strategies, production complexities, and pricing structures, the report provides a user-friendly and thorough comprehension of market dynamics and pivotal factors shaping industry growth. It methodically examines driving and restraining factors, market trends, costs, shares, supply and demand dynamics, and product analyses. The Fruit and Vegetable Seeds market report undergoes rigorous analysis utilizing analytical backgrounds such as SWOT and PESTLE analysis to reveal deeper insights into market dynamics and prospects.

Market Size in 2023 USD 12.43 Bn. Market Size in 2030 USD 21.30 Bn. CAGR 8 percent (2024-2030) Forecast Period 2024-2030 Base Year 2023 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 118 No. of Charts and Figures 110 Segment Covered By Type, Form, Trait, Family Type Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Bayer is active in the development of hybrid and genetically modified (GM) seeds for a variety of fruits and vegetables. They focus on traits such as disease resistance, increased yield and improved nutrition.

Syngenta has introduced several new herbal products that focus on characteristics such as taste, shelf life and adaptability for different climates. Emphasis is placed on sustainable agricultural practices and seed-cleaning technologies to increase crop protection.

Monsanto pioneered genetically modified seeds, offering traits such as herbicide tolerance and pest resistance. They continue to innovate in seed technology and focus on increasing yields and sustainability.

Corteva AgriSense focuses on developing yields with improved genetics and traits that improve crop yields and quality. Several hybrid seeds are offered for field crops and vegetables, aided by digital farming technology.

Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market Regional Analysis

The fruit and vegetable seeds market is experiencing robust growth driven by several key factors. The global demand for food due to growing population and changing dietary preferences towards healthier products has led to a huge demand for fresh fruits and vegetables. This trend has spurred investments in hybrid and organic seeds to meet consumer demand for healthier products and increase yield and quality.

Agricultural modernization and new production techniques further support market expansion, facilitate sustainable agricultural practices and improve yields. It indicates that commercial seeds have received greater adoption than agricultural seeds, and the high rate of replacement emphasizes the importance of quality seeds for increasing agricultural productivity. However, high R&D expenditure on genetically modified and quality seeds contributes to higher seed prices, affecting market growth. Companies such as Syngenta and Bayer are at the forefront of this growth, investing heavily in R&D to produce seeds with attributes such as disease resistance and higher yields. Despite challenges such as cost implications and regulatory hurdles associated with GMB seeds, the market for fruit and vegetable seeds continues to expand, driven by innovation and increased global agricultural efficiency.

Asia-Pacific region is poised to dominate the Fruit and Vegetable Seeds market from 2024 to 2030, and by 2030 it is expected to hold a huge market share of xx%. This dominance is due to high levels of vegetable production in countries such as China, India, South Korea and Japan, which are known for growing staple crops such as tomatoes, peppers, pumpkins and melons. These countries are also major exporters of fruits and vegetables to North America and the European Union.

The region hosts some of the largest seed companies in the world, including India-based UPL Corporation (Advanta Seeds), Taki Seeds and Japan-based Sakata Seeds, which are driving market growth through innovation. As the world's second largest producer of fruits and vegetables, India faces huge imports worth INR 168 billion by FY2020, underscoring the domestic demand growth. China, another key player, accounted for more than 16% of global fruit and vegetable imports in 2017, showing an important role in the global market. As the world population approaches 1.4 billion by 2024, the demand for food will continue to rise, especially in an agricultural economy where agriculture remains the main source of income for almost 70% of the population.

Despite challenges such as changing eating habits driven by fast food, post-GST and demonetisation effects stimulating and strengthening fast food and quick service restaurants, region of the agricultural industry continues to shape the future landscape of fruit and vegetable consumption and production.

Segment Overview

Stellar has segmented the market based on

By Type

Tomato

Pepper

Onion

Cucumber

Lettuce

Melon

Carrot

Other types

By Form

Inorganic

Organic

By Trait

Genetically modified

Conventional

By Family Type

Solanaceae

Cucurbit

Leafy

Brassica

Root & bulb

Other families

Based on the Family Type, the fruit and vegetable seeds market is segmented into Solanaceae, Cucurbit, Leafy, Brassica, Root & bulb, and other families. Solanaceae segment is expected to hold the largest market shares of xx% by 2030. Potatoes, eggplant, tomato, capsicum, and chilli are all members of the Solanaceae family. Tomatoes and potatoes are the most widely grown vegetables in the world, according to the FAO. China, India, and South Korea are among the world's leading potato growers.

There are around 75 genera and 2,000 species of herbs, shrubs, and small trees in the Solanaceae family. Seed and stem cutting can both be used to create Solanaceae. Shrub-like plants are created using the cutting procedure. Tomato is a perennial plant that grows in tropical climates and is botanically classified as a fruit. Tomatoes are susceptible to fungus, which can stifle the plant's growth. To assist limit the impact of these diseases on tomatoes, fungicide seed protectants and crop rotation could be used.

Pests and illnesses from new species are now affecting the production of these staple crops around the world. The Colorado potato beetle, for example, posed a danger to tomato and eggplant output. Adoption of integrated pest management measures, such as agricultural hygiene practises, biological controls, and the selection of appropriate chemical dosages, may aid in pest infestation management. These are the factors that are expected to drives the growth of the Solanaceae segment in the Fruit and Vegetable Seeds market during the forecast period.

Detailed segmentation values for each segment and explanations for growth are provided in the final report.

Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market's Key Players include

BASF SE ( Germany )

) Bayer AG ( Germany )

) Syngenta Group ( Switzerland )

) KWS SAAT SE ( Germany )

) Corteva Agriscience (US)

Sakata Seed Corporation ( Japan )

) Groupe Limagrain ( France )

) Takii & Co Ltd ( Japan )

) UPL (Advanta Seeds) ( India )

) DLF ( Denmark )

) Mahyo ( India )

) Longping Hitech ( China )

) Others

Key questions answered in the Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market are:

What is a Fruit and Vegetable Seeds?

What is the current growth rate of the Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market?

Who are the key players in the Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market?

Who held the largest market share in the Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market?

What is the demand pattern for the Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market?

What are the key trends in the Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market?

What are the strategies used by competitors in the Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market?

What are the growth prospects in developing countries for the Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market?

Which segment is expected to witness the fastest growth and why in the Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market?

