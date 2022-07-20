Frozen Bakery Products Market to Witness a robust CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Europe currently holds the leading frozen bakery products market share. US frozen bakery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around ~9% over the next ten years. The Frozen Bakery Products Market in China and India is driving up demand for new products.

NEWARK, Del., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per future market insights, the global Frozen Bakery market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 23billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 49 billion by 2032, recording a robust CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The drastic inclination toward convenience food and the popularity of specialty frozen bakery goods are the key factors contributing to the growth of frozen bakery products. Intra-industry competitiveness is likely to have a positive impact on the market.

Viennoiserie, patisserie, and bread in frozen form have a longer shelf life, making them ideal for selling on the Internet which is booming online frozen bakery products sales immensely.

Get Sample PDF Of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11162

FMI provides an analytical growth and comparison report of future development possibilities and current market growth opportunities on a half-yearly basis for the global market. Under the subjective influence of macro and industry factors, some demographic and innovation factors have a significant influence on the market.

Key Takeaways

In the first half of 2021, the Frozen Bakery Products Market grew by 7.3% globally. However, this growth is not uniformly distributed across all geographical areas, with the developing markets registering greater growth rates of 6.4%.

The variation in growth is primarily caused by the market's slow or rapid uptake during the first half of the projected period because of improving end-user demand in important economies and their expanding populations.

In today's hectic lifestyle people prefer convenient foods because of their ready-to-eat properties and easy availability. As a result, an inevitable rise can be witnessed in the demand for Ready Sell & Frozen Bakery Products.

The growing acceptance of frozen bakeries and ready-to-sell food is due to its being easily available and can be prepared for meals in much lesser time. The low cost of frozen bakery goods makes them ideal for consumption among millennials.

The augmentation will be driven by the widespread adoption of IQF- Individual Quick-Frozen technology that helps maintain frozen bakery goods as fresh. The frozen bakery product companies will especially gain from the rising demand from small and large-scale food chains and coffee shops.

China and India in particular are both experiencing a growth in their consumption patterns, which is driving up demand for Frozen Bakery Products Market.

Click Here to Get the Report Methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-11162

Competitive Landscape

Aryzta AG, Grupo Bimbo, Dr Oetker, Lantmannen Unibake International, General Mills, Kellogg Company, Vandemoortele Nv, Cargill, Associated British Foods Plc, Pan Pa Ya Ltda, Premier Foods Group Ltd., Don Maíz SAS, Weston Foods, Europastry, Cole's Quality Foods Inc., and Dawn Food Products Inc. are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

The frozen bakery market is consolidated regionally by a few large corporations. These frozen bakery product companies are undertaking strategic actions like new product developments, launches, and divestments to improve their market positions and extend their competitive advantage.

More Insights into the Frozen Bakery Products Market

Europe currently holds the leading frozen bakery products market share. Expansion of tourism and catering industries will support the frozen bakery products market growth in the region.

In Europe countries including Spain, Italy, France and Germany have emerged as the most lucrative markets for frozen bakeries. Increasing variants in gluten-free products are rapidly gaining momentum in the frozen bakery product market all around the world.

The European region is dominating the frozen bakery products market because the items resemble their breakfast menu. The growing demand for European delicacies like Pains aux Raisins, Pain au Chocolat, plain & filled croissants, and savory dishes from cafes, restaurants, and bakeries is another factor driving the proliferation of frozen bakery goods.

The Asia Pacific market for frozen bakeries to rise considerably in the coming years. Much of this is attributable to the increasing western influence on the lifestyle of common men and women.

Due to the increased availability of frozen bakery products across supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores and bakery stores have made sales create an absolute dollar opportunity for the market.

In the last few years, producers have made it a point to make their products available across online stores giving a major impetus to online frozen bakery revenue. Aided by increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet at a pocket-friendly cost has bolstered the overall consumer base online.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11162

Key Segments Covered in Frozen Bakery Products Industry Research

The global frozen bakery products market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers

By Type:

Bread

Cakes & Pastries

Pizza

Viennoiserie

Others

By Distribution channel:

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Hotels, Cafes, Restaurants

Online

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-11162

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

1.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2. The Massive Impact of the Crisis

2.1. Global Frozen Bakery Products Market Forecast Scenario Comparison of Annual Growth Rates for short Term (2022-2026) and Long Term (2027-2032)

2.1.1. Optimistic Scenario

2.1.1.1. China

2.1.1.2. US

2.1.1.3. India

2.1.1.4. Euro Zone

2.1.1.5. Asia Pacific

2.1.1.6. Rest of the World

2.1.2. Likely Scenario

2.1.2.1. China

2.1.2.2. US

2.1.2.3. India

2.1.2.4. Euro Zone

2.1.2.5. Asia Pacific

2.1.2.6. Rest of the World

2.1.3. Pessimistic Scenario

2.1.3.1. China

2.1.3.2. US

2.1.3.3. India

2.1.3.4. Euro Zone

2.1.3.5. Asia Pacific

2.1.3.6. Rest of the World

2.2. Key Factors Impacting the Market

Note: Market Assessment shall be Provided for Likely Scenario

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers

3.1.1. Supply Side Drivers

3.1.2. Demand Side drivers

3.1.3. Economic Side Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunity

3.4. Market trends By Region

3.5. Product Launches

3.6. Product Claims & Nutritional Information Scan by Buyers

3.7. Macro-Economic Factors

3.8. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

3.9. Consumers Survey Analysis

4. Key Regulations

4.1. Packaging & Labelling Regulations

4.2. Certifications and Certifying Agency Overview

4.3. Import/Export Policies

Speak to Our Research Expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11162

About the Food and Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The Food and Beverage team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analysing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Have a Look at Trending Research Reports:

Refrigerated / Frozen Dough Products Market - Refrigerated/frozen dough products are food items that can be stored or preserved under low temperatures. They are often stored in the refrigerator or deep freezers

Gluten-free Bakery Premix Market - Food safety concerns regarding allergens have thrust the global Gluten-free Bakery Premix market to grow at a healthy CAGR of more than 5% between 2019 and 2029

Dry Mix Base for Frozen Desserts Market - The dry mix base for frozen desserts market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, up from US$ 940.5 Mn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 1392.17 Mn by 2032

Soy Food Products Market: Nutritious value and versatility of ingestible forms act as growth levers for the global soy food products market. As consumers move towards health-conscious diets, soy food products present an ideal alternative for dairy, meat, and poultry intensive diets.

Lactose-Free Products Market: The global lactose-free products market size is valued at USD 9.2 Bn in 2022 and it is expected to reach US$ 15.8 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Luxury Products for Kids Market: Luxury goods comprises of products such as accessories, footwear, apparel, watches and others which are quite expensive and target those consumers who belongs to premium class.

BRICS Disposable Hygiene Products Market: The disposable hygiene products market is witnessing an annual growth of nearly 6-7% due to increased consumer spending on personal care products globally.

Egg and Egg Products Market: Over the years, eggs have been considered one of the richest sources of protein due to their ability to provide the essential amino acids required by the body for development.

Download complimentary copy of Future Market Insights White Paper in collaboration with PBFIA, on the Plant Based Market that throws light on potential opportunities and investments made in the Global plant based market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/frozen-bakery-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights