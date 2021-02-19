Frost & Sullivan Shares Strategic Overview of Key Industries and Investment Opportunities in India by 2025

Join Frost & Sullivan experts Sarwant Singh, Benoy CS, Kaushik Madhavan, Amol Kotwal, Sowmya Rajagopalan and Mukund Devnani for the upcoming webinar, " India in 2025: Key Industries and Investment Growth Opportunities ," on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at 4:30 PM (IST). They will be joined by industry stalwarts Anil Srivastava , Principal Consultant & Mission Director at NITI Aayog , and Mudit Agarwal , Corporate Strategy & Business Development VP at Aditya Birla Group , to discuss key economic trends impacting India by 2025, the fastest-growing segments, boldest development themes, and investment options across industries.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/58c.

This unique webinar will provide a window to the future and insights on:

Indian economic development trajectory to 2025

trajectory to 2025 Top investment opportunities and fastest-growing sectors by 2025

and fastest-growing sectors by 2025 How digitization and adoption of emerging technologies across businesses are propelling India's growth

growth Factors that are fueling the rapid expansion of the chemicals sector

The future of healthcare in India

Trends and innovations driving the food and nutrition sector

Expansion of smart manufacturing and job creation in the country

and job creation in the country The rapidly transforming Indian mobility sector , including automotive, supply chain, and logistics

, including automotive, supply chain, and logistics The major industry developments in the Indian defense sector

This webinar will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.

