Frost & Sullivan's Excellence in Best Practices Awards Gala Celebrates Industry Leaders

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards are presented each year to companies that are predicted to encourage significant growth in their industries, have identified emerging trends before they became a marketplace standard, and have created advanced technologies that will catalyze and transform industries in the near future.

"The mission of our Best Practices Awards is to identify companies that demonstrate unique excellence in fields such as product innovation, business strategy, and customer value," said Jeff Frigstad, Sr. Global VP of Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan. "Our Awards are the result of hundreds of hours of work by our team to identify the best. We recognize those who are paving the way for new areas of growth in industries, society, and the world at large."

Awarded companies included:

Aclara Technologies - 2019 North American Smart Infrastructure Monitoring New Product Innovation Award

AlmavivA Group - 2020 Latin American Contact Center Outsourcing Services Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

AlphaSense - 2019 North American AI-based Enterprise Search Automation Technology Innovation Award

AT&T Business - 2019 United States Business Carrier Ethernet Services Growth, Innovation & Leadership Frost Radar Award

Avaya - 2019 Global Customer Journey Intelligence Customer Value Leadership Award

Avaya - 2019 Latin American and Caribbean Cloud IP Telephony and UC&C Services Growth Excellence Leadership Award

Avaya - 2019 North American Enterprise Safety Solutions Product Leadership Award

Chronolife - 2019 Global Predictive Health Analytics and Monitoring Visionary Innovation Leadership Award

Cisco - 2019 Global Email Security Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Cisco - 2019 Global Industrial Ethernet Switches Company of the Year Award

Cisco - 2019 Global IP Hardware Communications Endpoints Market Leadership Award

Cisco - 2019 Global Web Security Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Cloudleaf - 2019 North American Supply Chain Visibility Platform New Product Innovation Award

Conversa Health - 2019 North American Patient Care Management Visionary Innovation Leadership Award

CoreDial - 2019 North American Private-label UCaaS and CCaaS for Resellers Partner Value Leadership Award

CyberGRX - 2019 North American Third-party Cyber Risk Management Solutions Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

Data Gumbo - 2019 North American Smart Contracts for Oil and Gas Technology Innovation Award

Driivz Ltd. - 2019 European EV Charging Management New Product Innovation Award

Empirix, Inc. - 2019 Global Passive and Active Network Test and Monitoring Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

Get Spiffy, Inc. - 2019 North American On-Demand Car Cleaning Customer Value Leadership Award

Grundfos - 2019 Global Sustainable Water Solutions Emerging Market Innovation Award

Hewlett Packard Enterprise - 2019 Global 5G Infrastructure Enabling Technology Leadership Award

HGS - 2019 North American Social Media Consulting & Brand Management Customer Service Leadership Award

Inovalon - 2019 North American Data Analytics Solutions for Healthcare Company of the Year Award

itelbpo - 2019 Latin American and Caribbean Contact Center Outsourcing Services Growth Excellence Leadership Award

LexisNexis Risk Solutions - 2019 United States Healthcare Data Analytics Innovation Excellence Frost Radar Award

Life Whisperer - 2019 Global AI-based Embryo Selection for the IVF New Product Innovation Award

Limelight Networks - 2019 Global Media Content Delivery Networks Innovation Excellence Frost Radar Award

Lytx - 2019 North American Video Safety Solutions Company of the Year Award

Metaswitch - 2019 Global Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Technology Innovation Award

Mitel - 2019 North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Growth Excellence Frost Radar Award

MYCOM OSI - 2019 Global Cloud-based Service Assurance Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

Noble Systems - 2019 North American Outbound Dialing Systems Market Leadership Award

NUBURU - 2019 North American High-Power Blue Lasers for Copper Welding Technology Innovation Award

Optiv - 2019 North American Healthcare Managed Cybersecurity Services Customer Service Leadership Award

Otter.ai - 2019 North American Real-time Meeting Assistance Service Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award

PathogenDx - 2019 Global Microbial DNA Testing Technology Innovation Award

Polaris Wireless - 2019 North American Indoor Location Positioning Technology Leadership Award

relayr - 2019 Global Emerging Industrial IoT-AI Platform Growth Excellence Frost Radar Award

RingCentral - 2019 North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market Leadership Award

Snap-On - 2019 North American Technicians' Choice of Automotive Tools Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

Sourcewater - 2019 North American Upstream O&G Water Supply Chain Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Spectrum Enterprise - 2019 United States Business Carrier Ethernet Services Growth Excellence Frost Radar Award

ThetaRay - 2019 European AI-based Big Data Analytics Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Uniken - 2019 MEASA Identity & Access Management Technology Innovation Award

Waters Corporation - 2019 Global Biopharmaceutical Analytical Instrumentation New Product Innovation Award

Xaptum, Inc. - 2019 North American IoT Overlay Networks Technology Innovation Award

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that could make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

