Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Disruptive Companies with Prestigious Industry Awards

"Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards are presented to companies that inspire growth in their industries. They identify emerging trends before they become the market standard and they create solutions that drive differentiation and sustainable growth. They are the game changers," said Jeff Frigstad, Global Sr. Vice President, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan.

Awarded companies include the following:

Arm Treasure Data — 2019 Global Customer Data Platforms Company of the Year Award

Avora — 2019 European AI-based Business Intelligence Solution Technology Innovation Award

Brighteye — 2020 European Manufacturing Operations Management Software for Food and Beverage Customer Value Leadership Award

Cannon Technologies — 2019 Global Modular Data Centre Company of the Year Award

DEPsys SA — 2019 European Digital Grid New Product Innovation Award

Eaton — 2020 APAC UPS Customer Value Leadership Award

envelio GmbH — 2019 European Grid Optimization New Product Innovation Award

eQ3 — 2019 European Smart Home Thermostats Company of the Year Award

Eurotech — 2019 Global IoT Platforms Growth, Innovation & Leadership Frost Radar Award

Flexera — 2019 Global Software Enforced Segment of Software License Management Market Leadership Award

Gemalto — 2019 Global Mobile ID Wallet Solutions Company of the Year Award

GuardKnox Cyber Technologies — 2020 Global Automotive Cybersecurity Solutions Visionary Innovation Leadership Award

IDEMIA — 2019 Global Smart Cards Growth, Innovation & Leadership Frost Radar Award

Iskraemeco, d.d. — 2020 Global Smart Meter Growth Excellence Leadership Award

KUKA — 2020 Global Medical Robotics Company of the Year Award

Master Power Technologies — 2019 African Modular Data Centre Customer Value Leadership Award

Omnicomm — 2019 Russian & CIS Connected Truck Telematics Growth, Innovation & Leadership Frost Radar Award

Philips Healthcare — 2019 Global Artificial Intelligence for Enhanced Radiology Interpretation Company of the Year Award

Rapid7 — 2019 Global SOAR Company of the Year Award

SGTech – Sustainable Green Technologies — 2019 European Livestock Waste Management Technology Innovation Award

Sixgill — 2020 European & Israeli Cyber Intelligence Technology Innovation Award

TMEIC — 2019 Global Industrial Power Electronics Company of the Year Award

TMEIC — 2019 Global Industrial Power Electronics Technology Leadership Award

T-Systems — 2019 European Managed Security Services Growth, Innovation & Leadership Frost Radar Award

Veolia — 2020 Global Sustainability in Pharmaceuticals Company of the Year Award

Viome — 2019 Global Direct-to-consumer Microbiome Testing Company of the Year Award

Wejo — 2019 Global Connected Car Data Exchange Platforms Customer Value Leadership Award

Werum IT Solutions GmbH — 2019 Global MES for Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, and Cell & Gene Therapies Customer Value Leadership Award

Yealink — 2019 Global Open SIP Desktop Phone Market Leadership Award

Yealink — 2020 Global Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoint Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

Zimperium — 2019 European Mobile Threat Defense Growth, Innovation & Leadership Frost Radar Award

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

