Frost & Sullivan recognizes Amelia, an IPsoft Company, with the 2020 North American Customer Value Leadership Award for its conversational AI platform

Through contextual awareness and continuous learning, Amelia enables brands to offer targeted, rapid, and highly relevant information to customers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the North American conversational AI market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Amelia, an IPsoft Company, with the 2020 North American Customer Value Leadership Award for Amelia, its conversational AI. With its history of innovation firsts and the ability to address the digital transformation needs of the front and back office, Amelia has cemented its place as a leader in conversational AI. Amelia's ease of use, powerful conversational intelligence, and ability to gauge customer intent have helped companies reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction.

"As one of the most feature-rich and adaptable digital workers in the market, Amelia can be easily expanded with new capabilities, take on additional responsibilities, and be used as the 'face' of the business for external customers and employees. As a next-generation intelligent assistant, Amelia boasts a comprehensive array of capabilities to increase CSAT, lower costs, and differentiate the businesses employing it," said Nancy Jamison, Industry Director. "Amelia understands customer sentiment and intent and can change the way she interacts based on conversation content and emotion. Amelia acknowledges that people change their minds or switch topics, and adapts to the change by handling the new context."

When used in an agent support role, Amelia's recommendation engine can analyze 50,000 conversations in less than one second and highlight to the agent the top five best responses based on semantic analysis. The model is then continuously retrained based on agent choices to keep it fresh, relevant, and useful. Its key features include sentiment understanding, context switching, integration with a multitude of back-end systems, automated learning and training, continuous learning and improvement, Net Promoter Score metrics, omnichannel interaction, and multilingual capabilities.

Amelia was the first virtual agent in the market, when launched in 2014 and the first enterprise conversational intelligence assistant designed to complete job functions. Subsequent versions added the ability to perform end-to-end IT service desk and HR functions; conversational problem solving with contextual awareness, observational learning, and intelligent process execution. By using the more advanced capabilities under the umbrella of AI, Amelia takes self-service to the next level and enables the large-scale deployment of virtual workers that improve both the customer experience and the bottom line for organizations.

"Leveraging its history in process automation, Amelia has also developed a formal RPA platform and launched [the Amelia HyperAutomation platform, formerly 1Desk], a cognitive platform that aids end-to-end process automation of an organization's back-end system," noted Jamison. "The company has extensive expertise in the core areas that helped build the Amelia engine, including linguists, speech scientists, developers, and programmers. This customer-centricity, along with a forward-looking strategy, is expected to keep Amelia ahead of the competition in the long term."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Numerous case studies demonstrate the value that the Amelia platform provides. For instance, Telefónica, the leading telco in Peru, uses the Amelia platform to handle mobile and landline customer support, fielding 7 million calls a month. Within six months of installation, Telefónica had implemented 28 use cases for Amelia, with 91% intent recognition, enabling her to handle 20% of all customer support interactions.

Similarly, BBVA, which is the leading bank in Mexico, uses Amelia in its customer-facing mobile app. BBVA's branded Amelia avatar, Blue, is designed to improve the customer experience (CX). Since its launch in December 2019, Blue has assisted 9.2 million users with 150,000 conversations a month, with 90% intent recognition and 62% end-to-end resolution.

Bankia, as the fourth-largest bank in Spain, sought to use Amelia as a way of digitally transforming its business and differentiating its customer service from the larger participants in the market. As such, Bankia embarked on three separate projects with three different partners in the area of employee support, contact center, and mobile app support for customers. The results have been significant. Bankia has handled 7,000 employee support conversations a month, with 80% intent recognition on more than 80 intents and with 60% end-to-end resolution. Bankia's call center application has handled 44,000 calls since going live in January 2020, and its mobile app has handled 76,000 conversations a month since going live in February 2020, with 50% end-to-end resolution.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

