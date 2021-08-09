Frost & Sullivan Institute Launches Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards Recognizing Top Companies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan Institute Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition honors organizations that have demonstrated through their solutions and customer focus, a deep commitment to moving the world in the right direction.

"The most pressing issues facing society today are too complex for any one group to solve. Enlightened Growth Leaders have not only demonstrated growth excellence but also have re-strategized to bring in paradigm shifts in the way they tackle global challenges!" said David Frigstad, Executive Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist deserving companies. Our Global think tank does a detailed review of all perspectives on where and how companies can improve our global economy and improve the future of the planet. With performance indicators such as growth excellence, innovation to zero on key global priorities, customer value chain, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition.

Recipients:

SAP SE

Schneider Electric

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

T-Mobile USA, Inc.

SUBARU CORPORATION

Teleperformance

Thermo Fisher Scientific

UBS

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

USAA

Verint

Verizon

Ajinomoto Co Inc.

Bayer AG

Bridgestone Corporation

Celcom Axiata Berhad

Credit Suisse Group AG

Fonterra Co-operative Group

FUJITSU

Industrial Technology Research Institute

IRPC Public Company Limited

KOTRA

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.

NTT Communications Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Icon+

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Prerna Mohan

prerna.mohan@frost.com

