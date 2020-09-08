Frost & Sullivan Explores Business Opportunities for IT Providers in the US Department of Defense

Join Defense Industry Analyst Brad Curran for a Growth Opportunity briefing, " Top Growth Opportunities for IT Providers in the US Department of Defense ," on September 17 at 11 a.m. EST . The briefing will provide a framework of the IT products and services sought by the DoD, identify the leading influencers and market participants, and outline practical go-to-market strategies.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/4g8

Critical insights for the audience to understand include:

Obstacles to overcome, such as size, weight, and power (SWaP), and algorithms for cybersecurity .

. The DoD's digital modernization strategy.

strategy. How commercial technology insertions , while speeding development, also increase competition and lower market participants' margins.

, while speeding development, also increase competition and lower market participants' margins. How both traditional defense companies and commercial IT firms can help the DoD meet operational goals and enable an Internet of Battlefield Things.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.

