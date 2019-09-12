Frost & Sullivan: 4 Imperatives to Succeed in the Future of Customer Experience

To help companies understand the challenges and growth opportunities within the future of customer experience, Frost & Sullivan has released a complimentary asset: http://frost.ly/3qr

Key highlights:

Gain insight into what interaction channels companies are currently using and future investment plans.

companies are currently using and future investment plans. Identify when artificial intelligence should be implemented and how it can help drive revenues.

should be implemented and how it can help drive revenues. Discover the benefits of speech analytics and its way of extracting affirmative data.

and its way of extracting affirmative data. Find out the most effective uses for chatbots .

. Acknowledge how to build solutions based on customer experience.

"Video kiosks stood out in our research when survey respondents were asked about supporting interaction channels. They have also come up in many conversations as an option in specific industries where video adds value to the customer's experience," explained Alpa Shah, Digital Transformation Global Vice President. "However, our discussions with end users show chatbots, along with virtual assistant voice and text chat, are top choices for technology investment over the next few years."

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

