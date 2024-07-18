Frost & Sullivan Institute Celebrates Leaders in Sustainability with 2024 Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute is excited to announce the winners of the 2024 Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition from the Americas (LATAM and North Americas). This prestigious accolade honors companies that have seamlessly integrated sustainable practices into their business models, setting new benchmarks for innovation and social responsibility. This year's awardees have demonstrated exceptional leadership in tackling challenges such as water conservation, promoting circular economy models, enhancing digital inclusion, and reducing GHG emissions. These exemplary organizations have successfully integrated business excellence with social and environmental responsibility, setting a benchmark for others to follow.

Congratulations! These exemplary organizations have successfully integrated business excellence with social and environmental responsibility, setting a benchmark for others to follow.

"The Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards celebrate companies that have transcended traditional business models to integrate sustainability at their core. These honorees exemplify how innovative thinking and responsible practices can drive both economic growth and social good. Their accomplishments set a powerful example, encouraging other organizations to strive for a balance between profitability and positive impact, ultimately leading to a more resilient and inclusive global economy," remarked Aroop Zutshi, Director of the Frost & Sullivan Institute.

The award selection process is a comprehensive and rigorous eight-step journey, blending expert evaluations, market research, and in-depth scrutiny of the nominees' innovative contributions. Based on metrics such as achieving growth excellence, pioneering 'innovating to zero' solutions aligned with global priorities, optimizing the customer value chain, and driving technological advancements, the awardees truly exemplify excellence in their fields.

The Frost & Sullivan Institute proudly congratulates all the winners of the 2024 Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition from the Americas. Their remarkable contributions will be celebrated at a prestigious awards ceremony hosted in collaboration with the Strategic Consortium of Intelligence People (SCIP) in Barcelona later this year. These companies serve as inspiring examples of how business success can be harmonized with the well-being of our planet and its people.

Recipients:

Enphase Energy

Entegris

Enviva Inc.

EOG Resources, Inc.

EPAM Systems, Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

Exelixis, Inc.

ExlService Holdings, Inc.

Fiserv, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

FOX Factory, Inc.

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Graphic Packaging International, LLC

Humana

Coherent Corp.

Incyte

Insulet Corporation.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

IPG

Intuit Inc.

Intuitive Surgical

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

Lineage, Inc.

Maximus

McAfee, LLC

Merck & Co., Inc.

Meta

Microchip Technology Inc.

MKS Instruments

ModivCare

Mosaic

MSCI Inc.

Netflix, Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc

Nielsen Consumer LLC.

Nutanix

Nutrien Ltd.

Open Text Corporation.

Oracle

Palo Alto Networks

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.

Parexel International (MA) Corporation.

Pinterest

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating or becoming part of a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Bivechana Gautam

Email: Bivechana.gautam@frost.com

Related Links

www.frost.com

www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2464204/FSI_EGL_July.jpg