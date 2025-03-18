Frost & Sullivan Awards Spectralink with the 2025 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for Delivering Unmatched Mobile Communication Experiences

With a deep commitment to customer value, Spectralink combines reliability, security, and innovation to provide world-class mobile communication solutions.

SAN ANTONIO, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has awarded Spectralink the 2025 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for its outstanding DECT solutions, recognizing the company's exceptional commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance communication solutions in mission-critical environments. This prestigious award highlights Spectralink's leadership in the enterprise mobility space, showcasing its legacy of over 35 years of innovation, expertise, and a relentless drive to transform the future of communication.

For over three decades, Spectralink has empowered frontline workers with rugged, high-performance DECT handsets and IP-DECT servers, designed to excel in demanding environments like healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Its industry-leading solutions enable seamless, real-time communication that enhances operational efficiency, staff safety, and security. Additionally, Spectralink's cloud-based AMIE platform has transformed multi-site mobile solution management by offering proactive monitoring that minimizes downtime and ensures an exceptional user experience.

As enterprises increasingly prioritize flexible, high-performance communication tools, Spectralink remains a leader in the DECT solutions industry, providing future-ready products that enhance connectivity, efficiency, and workforce collaboration. The company's solutions integrate seamlessly into a robust ecosystem, rigorously tested and validated to work with leading platforms like Microsoft Teams and Cisco. These integrations bridge the gap between traditional telephony and modern unified communications, enabling businesses to scale their networks while maintaining exceptional voice quality, security, and reliability. Through these strategic partnerships, Spectralink continues to redefine communication, helping organizations address today's challenges while preparing for the possibilities of tomorrow.

In addition to their robust product portfolio, Spectralink's dedicated teams provide expert customer assistance throughout every stage, from configuration to integration and troubleshooting, ensuring that each solution is tailored to meet the specific needs of mission-critical environments. "Spectralink's customer service is designed to meet the complex demands of organizations that depend on DECT handsets and partner integrations such as Microsoft Teams integration. With a dedicated support team, Spectralink ensures expert assistance in configuration, integration, and troubleshooting," said Chris Pennell, industry principal at Frost & Sullivan.

"Spectralink has streamlined the purchase experience by offering an intuitive and easy-to-navigate product line for customers looking to integrate Spectralink IP-DECT and S Series DECT handsets with Microsoft Teams," noted Pennell. Spectralink is committed to delivering a customer experience that is second to none, offering hands-on, personalized support that guarantees optimal performance and reliability.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes Spectralink's unique focus on augmenting its customers' value beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Established in 1990, Spectralink is a leader in wireless communication solutions designed for enterprise mobility. With a focus on sectors such as healthcare and retail, Spectralink provides innovative products, including wireless handsets, to empower frontline workers and improve communication within organizations. Spectralink is renowned for its dedication to delivering reliable and secure mobile devices that align with the evolving needs of businesses in the digital age.