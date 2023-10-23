Frontline Workers Training Market worth $46.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital innovation, adaptability, and a dedication to enhancing worker abilities, safety, and general wellbeing will define the Frontline Workers Training Market's future. Making sure that frontline employees are prepared to handle the difficulties of a quickly evolving workplace will depend more and more on training programmes.

The global Frontline Workers Training Market is projected to grow from USD 21.9 billion in 2023 to USD 46.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Frontline worker training is instrumental in equipping employees with the essential skills and knowledge for effective job performance. High-quality training investments mitigate performance issues and ensure ongoing customer satisfaction. Leveraging cost-effective online training solutions offers the flexibility to educate the entire team without compromising time and resources. Additionally, augmented reality (AR)-based tools enhance remote teaching, engage students, and enhance learning outcomes. Such innovative solutions play a pivotal role in optimizing training for frontline workers while achieving operational excellence and improving overall service quality.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units USD Billion Segments Covered Offering, Mode of Learning, Application, Skillset Type, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered PTC (US), D2L (Canada), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Adobe (US), Beekeeper (Switzerland), Axonify (Canada), iTacit (Canada), Frontline Data Solutions (US), Intertek Alchemy (US), Blackboard (US), Rallyware (US), SAP Litmos (US), Oracle (US), Cornerstone (US), BizLibrary (US), CrossKnowledge (France), Orion Labs (US), Skyllful (US), Enabley (Israel), Epignosis (US), Skedulo (US), isEazy (Spain), Taqtile (US), Northpass (US), Plutomen (India), EdApp (Australia), Frontline Training Solutions (US), Disprz (US), Ottolearn (Canada), Opus Training (US), eduMe (UK), YOOBIC (UK), Bites (Israel), MobieTrain (Belgium), Maximl (India), Flip (Germany), and Anthill (US)

Education to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Frontline worker training in the education sector equips teachers and support staff with essential skills and knowledge, enhancing their ability to engage and educate students effectively. Utilizing online platforms and innovative teaching methods, such as Augmented Reality (AR), allows for flexible and efficient training. These strategies improve educators' remote teaching capabilities, foster student engagement, and ultimately lead to enhanced learning outcomes in the ever-evolving field of education. During the forecast period the education sector is anticipated to hold the highest CAGR.

Solutions Segment to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Frontline worker training solutions are a dynamic fusion of innovative strategies and technologies designed to empower employees who serve as the direct interface between organizations and their customers. Leveraging the cost-effective advantages of online training, these solutions create adaptable, immersive learning experiences. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as AR, VR and others, they engage and empower frontline workers, ensuring their ability to represent their organizations effectively while delivering quality service. In a diverse range of industries and sectors, these training solutions pave the way for superior customer interactions, job performance, and overall organizational success.

Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The CAGR of Asia Pacific is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. The adoption of the Frontline Workers Training Market in the Asia Pacific region has witnessed significant growth in recent years. This trend is attributed to the increasing recognition of the vital role played by frontline employees in various industries. Businesses are investing in training programs and technologies to enhance the skills and knowledge of these workers, with a focus on safety, customer service, and efficiency. The COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated the digital transformation of training, leading to a surge in online and remote learning solutions to upskill and empower frontline workers across the Asia Pacific.

Top Key Companies in Frontline Workers Training Market:

Major vendors in the global Frontline Workers Training Market are PTC (US), D2L (Canada), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Adobe (US), Beekeeper (Switzerland), Axonify (Canada), iTacit (Canada), Frontline Data Solutions (US), Intertek Alchemy (US), Blackboard (US), Rallyware (US), SAP Litmos (US), Oracle (US), Cornerstone (US), BizLibrary (US), CrossKnowledge (France), Orion Labs (US), Skyllful (US), Enabley (Israel), Epignosis (US), Skedulo (US), isEazy (Spain), Taqtile (US), Northpass (US), Plutomen (India), EdApp (Australia), Frontline Training Solutions (US), Disprz (US), Ottolearn (Canada), Opus Training (US), eduMe (UK), YOOBIC (UK), Bites (Israel), MobieTrain (Belgium), Maximl (India), Flip (Germany), and Anthill (US).

Recent Developments:

In September 2023, FeedbackFruits partnered with D2L, with an aim to provide D2L Brightspace users with easier access to FeedbackFruits' active and collaborative learning solutions. The expanded partnership will introduce combined go-to-market opportunities to support a harmonious customer experience.

In June 2023, PTC and Rockwell Automation announced an extension of their relationship, focused on the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and augmented reality (AR) software by manufacturing companies. Rockwell Automation will continue to resell PTC's ThingWorx IoT software, including the Digital Performance Management (DPM) manufacturing solution, and Vuforia AR software to new and existing customers

In July 2023, Axonify, partnered with Grand River Hospital to improve healthcare training by using spaced repetition training, AI-driven reinforcement, and gamification to enhance knowledge retention, employee engagement, and patient outcomes.

In June 2023, Beekeeper and PredictiveHR announced a strategic partnership aimed at fostering innovation, expanding market reach, and delivering enhanced value to customers. Together, the two companies will work to resolve frontline disconnect, improving communication and engagement for frontline teams.

, Beekeeper and PredictiveHR announced a strategic partnership aimed at fostering innovation, expanding market reach, and delivering enhanced value to customers. Together, the two companies will work to resolve frontline disconnect, improving communication and engagement for frontline teams. In March 2023, Easygenerator and iTacit have partnered to integrate their e-learning platforms, making it easier for organizations to create, share, and update e-learning content. This partnership is expected to boost the adoption of employee-generated learning.

Frontline Workers Training Market Advantages:

Employees who receive frontline worker training are better prepared to carry out their jobs safely and effectively.

Front-line workers experience fewer workplace accidents and injuries because to training that increases safety awareness.

Greater customer satisfaction results from the maintenance of consistent quality standards in the supply of goods or services.

Effective training can increase work satisfaction among employees, lowering turnover and hiring expenses.

By ensuring that staff members are aware of and follow regulatory and compliance standards, frontline worker training helps to reduce legal and financial risks.

Front-line employees benefit from training because it helps them remain operationally agile by adjusting to new technology, procedures, or changes in the workplace.

Frontline worker training can result in better customer service, which in turn boosts client retention and loyalty.

Employees who have received training are better able to resolve disagreements at work and improve team chemistry.

Training makes guarantee that health and hygiene standards are followed in industries like healthcare and food service, protecting the public's health.

Particularly in companies with a varied workforce or many languages, training helps improve language and communication skills, minimising misunderstandings and mistakes.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and predict the Frontline Workers Training Market by offering, mode of learning, application, skillset type, vertical, and region

To provide detailed information related to major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the market growth

To analyze opportunities in the market and provide details of the competitive landscape for stakeholders and market leaders

To forecast the market size of segments for five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa , and Latin America

, , , & , and To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies

To analyze competitive developments, such as partnerships, new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions, in the Frontline Workers Training Market

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets