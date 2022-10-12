Frontline healthcare is now accessible to all, introducing Welzo

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare sector is an ever-evolving industry that is currently being brought into the digital age – thanks to enterprises like 'Welzo'. Welzo is a modern-day healthcare platform that provides individuals with a private and affordable alternative to the overworked NHS system. This revolutionary platform will contemporize UK healthcare and ensure that its users get the care they need when they need it.

The NHS currently has a maximum 18-week wait time for non-urgent referrals. Additionally, much of an individual's time is then wiled away in waiting rooms for simple testing services or prescriptions. Now, thanks to Welzo, customers in most areas of the UK can have their specified medical tests and personalised treatments sent right to their door - a day after ordering.

The Welzo platform merges multiple elements of healthcare into one simple interface by providing a threefold approach to healthcare. The at-home testing kits will identify, the online pharmacy will treat and the final component that Welzo calls its 'Health Hub', will inform.

The Health Hub is a large library of health content written by medically qualified doctors and writers from around the world. The plethora of information - available for all internet users - intends to help people with common misconceptions regarding complex medical terminologies and common health conditions.

Aside from providing the public with fast and accessible healthcare, Welzo was also set up to aid people with health concerns that may be more difficult to seek help for in person. These concerns range from sexual dysfunctions and infections to underlying mental health conditions, among others. Welzo allows people to privately order and complete their chosen test kits and have their CQC-analysed lab results returned with feedback from NHS-qualified doctors via their online patient portal. These results will dictate to patients if they require treatment for their concerns, which they can then have quickly delivered from the Welzo pharmacy.

At its core, the Welzo plan is to give people answers to their medical concerns and simplify the means of getting them treated. The site will be an affordable and easy system for people of all ages to use that can provide a perfect alternative to the traditional system that has people slowly bouncing between appointments, pharmacies and testing facilities.

Welzo will be the first healthcare platform of its kind to launch in the UK.

Contact Information:

Contact name: Grace Stewart

Contact number: +44 20 3048 3003

Contact email: press@welzo.com

SOURCE Welzo