FROM WASTE TO WEAR: SCHUH AND VINTAGE THREADS LAUNCH REWORKED COLLECTION

The fashion forward brands' unveil a collection of reworked outerwear, accessories and homeware using pre-loved, donated footwear

57 one-off handmade items will be exclusively available to buy in schuh's flagship Oxford Circus store

100% of profits made from each sale will go directly to schuh's Sustainability charity partner, World Land Trust, an international conservation charity that protects the world's most biologically significant and threatened habitats.

LONDON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fashion footwear retailer schuh and London-based vintage and reworked clothing brand Vintage Threads have joined forces to unveil a unique collaboration. Launching on the 15th April, the limited-edition schuh x VT Rework collection has been crafted using pre-loved footwear, embodying both of the brands' ongoing efforts to create a more circular fashion industry.

schuh x Vintage Threads

According to Drapers' Gen Z and Millennial Report (2023), 68% of Gen Z and millennial respondents have purchased pre-loved or second-hand fashion items at some point - and with the hashtag "vintage" gaining 28.7bn views on Gen Z's favourite app, TikTok, vintage and second-hand shopping has never been more important to consumers.

Stephanie Legg, Chief Marketing Officer at schuh comments; "Celebrating an exciting new milestone on schuh's journey towards creating a more circular economy, this partnership with Vintage Threads underscores our ongoing commitment to social responsibility. As we expand our responsible product offering, we are continuing to meet the demands of our conscious consumers, while helping them to make more sustainable fashion choices - and through charitable donations to World Land Trust, we're not only funding the future but actively protecting it."

Founded in 2016, Vintage Threads is one of Europe's leading premium curated vintage and reworked clothing retailers, with stores in Covent Garden, Soho and Selfridge's. Driven by the brand's zero waste mission, and a passion for rescuing clothes from being sent to landfill, Vintage Threads founded its VT Rework department in 2019 to give vintage clothes a new life through its unique one-of-one reworked collections. With celebrities such as Ariana Grande and Emma Chamberlain amongst VT Rework customers, the brand has established themselves as industry leaders in the space.

Freddie Rose, Co-Founder of Vintage Threads comments; "Crafted with purpose, this collaboration between schuh and Vintage Threads is a partnership where authenticity thrives and our conscious brand values align seamlessly. As a small business, we're delighted to be making direct contributions to World Land Trust with the help of schuh, and we're excited to launch our latest capsule of VT Rework pieces.

By upcycling footwear that has been donated to schuh's Sell Your Soles take-back initiative, the collection aims to breathe new life into pre-loved footwear by creating 57 one-off items spanning outerwear, accessories, and homeware - all handmade in the VT Rework studio using footwear from globally recognised brands such as New Balance and Nike.

Launched in October 2019, schuh's Sell Your Soles scheme allows customers to donate their unwanted pairs of shoes to schuh stores, regardless of where they were initially purchased, and irrespective of its condition. The Sell Your Soles initiative is a partnership between schuh and textile reuse experts, Recyclatex. The scheme runs in all 122 schuh stores across the UK and Ireland and for every tonne of shoes collected, Recyclatex donate a sum of money to schuh. The money made from our partnership with Recyclatex is then donated to our sustainability charity of choice; World Land Trust.

schuh has donated 217 tonnes (Nov 19 - Nov 23) of end-of-life footwear to Recyclatex which in turn has allowed the World Land Trust to plant over 23,717 trees (Nov 19 - Nov 23) via their Plant a Tree programme.

Rooted in the ethos of sustainability and innovation, and with a commitment to utilising existing materials - rather than manufacturing new ones - the collection draws inspiration from the vibrant street style of London. From denim vests, to leather biker jackets, puffer bomber jackets and cross-body bags, each piece tells its own story of reinvention and revival.

Each piece in the schuh x VT Rework collection is meticulously crafted by Vintage Threads' in-house Rework design team, who skilfully dissect the pre-loved footwear to reimagine them into unique, trend-led items. This unconventional design process can take up to 7 hours per piece, depending on its complexity.

Each purchase from the collection will contribute to a meaningful cause; all profits will be donated to World Land Trust, further strengthening schuh's commitment to creating a more circular economy, and will directly contribute to World Land Trust's vital conservation efforts.

Daniel Bradbury, Director of Brand Communications at World Land Trust comments; "We are thrilled to receive support from this collaboration between schuh and Vintage Threads. The donations we receive signify more than just financial contributions, they symbolise a collective commitment to environmental preservation. By supporting this collaboration, consumers are contributing to the restoration and protection of our natural ecosystems."

Exclusively available at schuh's flagship Oxford Circus store, the collection will be presented in its own pop-up cube, designed with sustainable and recycled materials to bring to life the collection. Customers can immerse themselves in a gallery-like setting, complete with digital screens to showcase the journey of the design process, from its origins to its reimagined state.

schuh believes in preserving the environment for current and future generations. At schuh, this means; conserving energy, minimising waste, sourcing sustainable goods and services wherever possible and encouraging reuse and recycling.

schuh's Sell Your Soles initiative was launched in an effort to create a more circular economy, and this collection with Vintage Threads further cements schuh's commitment to minimising waste and funding the future with charitable donations to fuel further change.

Prices range from £110 - £360 and will be exclusively available at schuh's flagship Oxford Circus store from 15th April.

About schuh

schuh is one of the leading fashion footwear retailers with over 120 stores in the UK, Ireland and online, selling over 80 of the hottest brands alongside their own label collection.

The stores offer a unique shopping experience, known for their distinctive in-store atmosphere and excellent customer service. The website delivers a seamless multi-channel experience with best-in-class shipping, free delivery to store in as little as 20 minutes and an always-on 1-year return period.

Across its adult and kids ranges schuh offers an extensive range of products with access to the best brands and the latest styles.

schuh is super passionate about shoes, but also the people wearing them – teams, customers and the wider community. Fostering Diverse Talent, Mental Wellness and Sustainability are purpose pillars that schuh live by. To find out more about schuh's purpose, please click here .

www.schuh.co.uk

About Vintage Threads

Vintage Threads is one of the UK's leading premium curated vintage and reworked clothing retailers with stores in Covent Garden and Soho as well as a long-term partner of Selfridges with a concession on the third floor Designer Studio. Our mission is to bring about real change to the fashion industry by providing an accessible, stylish and varied alternative to fast fashion. Driven by our zero waste mission and our passion for rescuing clothes from being sent to landfill, we founded our VT Rework department in 2019 to give clothes a new life through our unique one-of-one reworked collections. With celebrities such as Ariana Grande and Emma Chamberlain amongst our VT Rework customers, we have established ourselves as industry leaders in this space, so if you have an old designer piece that no longer fits or just doesn't suit your style anymore, bring it down to the Stock Market, where our team can help give your item your item a new life.

www.vintage-threads.com

About World Land Trust

World Land Trust (WLT) protects the world's most biologically significant and threatened habitats acre by acre. Through a network of partner organisations around the world, WLT funds the creation of reserves and provides permanent protection for habitats and wildlife. Partnerships are developed with established and highly respected local organisations who engage commitment among the local community. WLT also works to raise awareness, in the UK and elsewhere, of the need for conservation, to improve understanding and generate support through information and fundraising.

www.worldlandtrust.org/who-we-are-2/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2387329/schuh_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2387328/schuh_Logo.jpg