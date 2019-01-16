From Riad to Ryokan: Booking.com Reveals How Authentic and Alternative Accommodations Are Fuelling the Curious UK Traveller

LONDON, January 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Today Booking.com, one of the world's leading digital travel platforms, reveals what's driving travellers into original homes, tree houses, boats and beyond:

From accommodations that float and stays up in the trees, unique property types are a growing trend, with 21%* of UK travellers planning to book a stay in an alternative accommodation in 2019

Living like a local is key for 43%** of UK travellers, who believe that staying in a home-type accommodation lets them see areas of a city or parts of a country that they wouldn't have otherwise explored

A fifth of UK travellers (20%)* want to stay in attractive properties that they can photograph and use on their social media accounts as something they think about when choosing travel accommodation

NOTES TO EDITORS

*Research commissioned by Booking.com and independently conducted among a sample of 1,982 UK respondents.

**Research commissioned by Booking.com and independently conducted among a sample of adults who have taken a trip in the last 12 months/plan to take a trip in the next 12 months. In total 1,000 UK respondents were polled. Respondents completed an online survey between 10th August to 30th August 2018.

