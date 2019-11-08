From Equal Cultural Rights to Universal Accessibility - National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts Leads the Way

Taiwan has blazed a trail in promoting cultural equality and accessibility across the island; various cultural institutions in Taiwan have developed universally accessible services to cater to a wider range of visitor needs. As a museum designated by the Ministry of Culture as a demonstration site for accessible services, the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts has been developing and providing regular exhibitions and programs that are friendly and accessible to senior citizens, visitors with hearing or visual impairments, and those with special needs. The museum's director, Dr. Chi Ming Lin, believes that this conference, as a platform for exchanging experiences and best practices, will contribute to raising awareness of cultural equality and create synergy across cultural sectors at home and abroad.

The concept of universal accessibility is embodied in both the facilities and the wide range of services available during 2019 CASI: audio description, sign language interpretation, computer assisted real-time captions, sighted guide, large print materials, Muslim prayer room, to name a few. Through providing a full range of accessible services at a conference of international caliber, the organizer hopes to set an example so that principles of universal accessibility and social inclusion can be more widely adopted around the world.

Interested parties are welcomed to visit the official website of the conference ( http://www.2019casi.org ) and the official FB page ( https://www.facebook.com/2019casi/ ) where more information in both Chinese and English can be found.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026005/National_Taiwan_Museum_of_Fine_Arts.jpg

Related Links

http://english.ntmofa.gov.tw/



SOURCE National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts