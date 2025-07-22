USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – The AI revolution in healthcare is fully underway, with the potential to save lives and money, but there's still more to come. Healthcare startups are already figuring out how to implement AI to multiply their patients, and chase profits, to the benefit of investors. More Americans than ever are utilizing AI to diagnose their health issues, as the adoption of AI tools is becoming the norm among medical professionals. Now the developers of these game-changing technologies are overcoming regulatory barriers and moving closer to implementation of their solutions in the real world. Among the players that are moving closer to major milestones include Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH), and Monogram Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRM).

Currently, the AI in healthcare sector projected to surpass $110 billion by 2030. However, according to Accenture, artificial intelligence could unlock an additional $461 billion in value across healthcare by 2035—on top of a sector already projected to surpass $2.26 trillion.

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) and joint-venture partner Ainnova Tech are continuing to raise visibility for their AI-powered diagnostic platform, with Ainnova CEO Vinicio Vargas recently featured as a speaker at Roche's "Macular Spectacular" Ophthalmology Conference in Cartagena, Colombia.

The event brought together leading voices in visual health from across Latin America, with discussions focused on advancing patient outcomes through AI innovation. Vargas, who also sits on the board of Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), presented Vision AI as a transformative tool to expand access to early diabetic retinopathy screening and reduce preventable blindness throughout the region.

Vargas also highlighted a Q4 2024 alliance with Roche and prepaid‑health‑plan provider Salud 360 that is piloting Vision AI among high‑risk diabetic patients; if successful, the program will be rolled out in the United States, Canada, and Europe through Ai‑nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), which holds worldwide rights to Ainnova's technology portfolio .

This momentum builds on a recent regulatory breakthrough in the U.S. market. Avant and Ainnova recently completed a key pre-submission meeting with the FDA for Vision AI, the companies' flagship diagnostic platform for diabetic retinopathy and other retinal diseases.

"We're truly excited about this next phase," said Vinicio Vargas, CEO at Ainnova and a member of the Board of Directors of Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), the company formed by the partnership between Avant and Ainnova to advance and commercialize Ainnova's technology portfolio. "We're getting ready to begin data collection across primary care clinics in the U.S. with a study that is simple, yet rigorous—comparing our AI-based retinal screening to the readings of three retinologists.

The July 15 meeting marked a critical step toward securing 510(k) clearance for Vision AI. The FDA session offered clear feedback on study design, site selection, and execution strategy—enabling Ainnova and its clinical trial partner, Fortrea, to finalize preparations for U.S.-based trials.

"This milestone not only brings us closer to validating our platform in the world's largest healthcare market, but it also paves the way for the upcoming approval of our new automated retinal camera," added Vargas. "We believe will [it] be a game changer—making diabetic retinal screenings faster, more accessible, and available from virtually any point of care."

While regulatory efforts advance in the U.S., the company has already launched a groundbreaking chronic care model across Latin America. The program, now live through Grupo Dökka's Fischel and La Bomba pharmacy chains, offers free, walk-in retinal risk assessments—delivering real-time AI results and connecting at-risk patients directly with clinics and specialists.

Over 30% of diabetics develop diabetic retinopathy, a leading cause of preventable blindness. Vision AI offers early, low-cost screening without the need for an ophthalmologist onsite. The model has gained support from pharmacies, insurers, and pharmaceutical partners—demonstrating real traction across the healthcare value chain.

Avant's role in these efforts continues to grow. Through Ai-nova Acquisition Corp., which it co-founded and structured, Avant maintains global licensing rights to Ainnova's platform and stands to benefit from both U.S. and international commercialization. The Latin American pilot programs are already generating momentum, with U.S. trials positioned to unlock a vastly larger market.

The company is also preparing a standalone venture to house a potential therapeutic candidate for diabetes—bringing leadership, data, and IP into one streamlined structure for diagnostics and treatment alike.

Looking ahead, Vision AI could serve as a frontline tool for broader disease detection. Ainnova's future roadmap includes a cloud-connected retinal camera for rural clinics and new modules aimed at identifying Alzheimer's, cardiovascular conditions, and other chronic diseases through retinal or blood biomarkers.

A structural simplification may be on the horizon as well. A previously announced non-binding LOI remains active for Avant to acquire 100% of Ainnova Tech—potentially consolidating all IP, leadership, and commercial rights under one public entity. Such a move would give investors pure-play exposure to this fast-evolving tech stack, while deepening operational alignment between the firms.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Avant Technologies Inc. https://usanewsgroup.com/2023/10/26/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors-need-to-know/

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) has partnered with AI biotech firm Noetik to develop predictive biomarkers for its cancer immunotherapy combo BOT/BAL.

"At Agenus, we are committed to transforming cancer care through scientific innovation and next-generation immunotherapies," said Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and CEO of Agenus. "This collaboration with Noetik enables us to harness cutting-edge AI to better understand patient biology and tailor treatments more precisely."

By using Noetik's advanced "virtual cell" models trained on massive tumor datasets, the collaboration aims to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from treatment. This could improve clinical trial outcomes and accelerate personalized cancer care using AI-driven insights

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) recently launched a new pharmacy pilot program across New Jersey in partnership with IPC's iCare+ network. The initiative enables local pharmacies to use AI tools and real-time data to help seniors manage medications and reduce hospital visits.

"This is more than a new program—it's a new model for how we support our New Jersey members," said Jamie Reynoso, CEO of Medicare Advantage at Clover Health. "By working with the pharmacists who are already embedded in our communities, we can deliver better care, deliver amazing customer experiences and support the independent businesses that keep New Jersey strong."

It's part of Clover's strategy to deliver more personal, community-based healthcare while supporting independent pharmacies

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) has entered a definitive agreement to acquire

Monogram Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRM) for approximately US$177 million in cash, with additional milestone-based payments up to US$12.37 per share.

"Monogram's technology is a major leap forward, demonstrating our commitment to becoming the boldest and broadest innovator in surgical robotics and navigation," said Ivan Tornos, Chairman, President and CEO of Zimmer Biomet. "Upon closing, our customer-centric portfolio will consist of the most comprehensive and flexible technology ecosystem to support the varying preferences of a vast array of surgeons – now and into the future. With Monogram's proprietary technology, Zimmer Biomet has the potential to become the first company to deliver fully autonomous capabilities and redefine both the standard of care and the future of orthopedic surgery."

The acquisition adds Monogram's semi- and fully autonomous orthopedic robotics to Zimmer Biomet's ROSA® platform, aiming to create the most comprehensive robotics suite in the orthopedic space. Monogram's FDA-cleared knee arthroplasty robot is expected to commercialize in 2027, with a fully autonomous version in development.

"Since our inception, we have been singularly focused on advancing orthopedic robotics with technology designed to safely, efficiently and accurately support surgeons with total knee arthroplasty," said Benjamin Sexson, CEO of Monogram. "We are thrilled by the opportunity to add our technology to Zimmer Biomet's leading portfolio of surgical robotics, navigation solutions and trusted implants and to benefit from their deep industry expertise and global scale."

Zimmer Biomet expects the deal to be accretive by 2028, supporting long-term growth in the high-demand surgical robotics market.

