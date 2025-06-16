From Anywhere to Anywhere: Elife Group Unveils its Multi-Modal Platform with Train and Ride-Hailing

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elife Group – the parent company of leading ground transportation brands Elife Transfer and hoppa (including its B2B platform hoppaGo), today announced a significant expansion: the strategic integration of rail and ride-hailing services into its unified booking platforms. This transformative move strengthens the Group's comprehensive ecosystem, solidifying its position as a definitive global ground transportation marketplace for both B2C and B2B customers seeking data-driven end-to-end travel management.

Elife Group unveils multi-modal platform with train and ride-hailing.

As a comprehensive global ground transportation marketplace, Elife Group, through Elife Transfer and hoppa, now provides seamless access to an unparalleled array of services for over 60 million travelers. Its extensive portfolio includes rail, ride-hailing, shared shuttles, private airport transportation, and charter buses. This truly seamless global travel experience spans over 2,600 airports and resorts across 182+ countries, partnering with over 70,000 global fleet providers offering over 40 diverse vehicle types. Elife Group's B2B customers, through the Elife and hoppaGo brands, can now access these enhanced multi-modal solutions through its API connectivity, white label solutions, and online booking platforms.

Elife and hoppa have also introduced the ability to book cheap train tickets online with extensive global destination coverage. Elife Group now provides a single, unified online platform to search and book all ground transportation options, eliminating the need for B2C consumers to use multiple websites and for B2B partners to manage multiple relationships. By collaborating with major rail carriers like Amtrak, Heathrow Express, Stansted Express, Renfe Viajeros, and Italo, Elife Group ensures reliable and seamless access to global rail networks. Travelers can effortlessly compare rail fares and travel times, find the most affordable and fastest options, and select seat preferences where available, greatly simplifying journey planning. The Group's secure platforms facilitate bookings in minutes, delivering instant confirmation, transparent pricing, speedy e-tickets, and timely notifications. Private transfers to and from train stations further enhance convenience.

Elife Group's newly launched ride-hailing services provide on-demand, flexible, and global coverage across over 182 countries and 20,000+ cities. The platform offers a wide selection of vehicles, including sedans, minivans, SUVs, and luxury cars. Travelers benefit from highly competitive pricing and rapid service, driven by real-time fare comparisons that consistently ensure the lowest fares and quickest pickups. Safety is paramount: Elife Group partners with professional, locally compliant fleet providers. All vehicles undergo rigorous maintenance, and drivers are professionally trained and certified. Real-time GPS tracking and 24/7 multilingual support further enhance passenger security.

Central to Elife Group's customer-centric approach is its cutting-edge AI technology, which ensures unparalleled optimization and enhanced satisfaction. Its AI-powered smart pricing dynamically adjusts rates for competitive fares and analyzes market demand. Intelligent Order Matching algorithms optimize driver assignments and dispatch orders, significantly boosting operational efficiency and reducing idle time. Additionally, LLM-powered customer support instantly resolves inquiries and streamlines bookings by automatically extracting key details, drastically reducing response and processing times.

"This launch marks a strategic inflection point for Elife Group, hoppa and hoppaGo, fundamentally expanding our value proposition and redefining global mobility," stated Chris Harrington, Managing Director at hoppaGo. "We are moving beyond simply providing transport, we are pioneering a new era of integrated mobility, offering unparalleled end-to-end travel experiences. Our unwavering commitment to real-time price comparison, which guarantees optimal fares and expedited service, elevates value for every customer.

"Elife Group is not merely a transportation provider, we are actively architecting the future of integrated global mobility for our partners," added Sayan Datta, Global VP of Sales at Elife Transfer. "Our commitment extends beyond simply providing rides. By leveraging our extensive service portfolio, advanced AI, and comprehensive fleet management capabilities, we empower businesses with scalable, reliable, and cost-effective solutions. We are eager to connect with our existing and any new customers interested in our new ride-hailing and rail solutions."

About Elife Group:

Elife Group is a world-leading global ground transportation marketplace, offering seamless access to an unparalleled array of services for both B2C and B2B customers. Comprising its renowned brands hoppa (including its B2B platform hoppaGo) and Elife Transfer, the Group has served over 60 million travelers worldwide.

Its expansive network spans over 2,600 airports and resorts across 182+ countries, partnering with over 70,000 global fleet providers. Elife Group's comprehensive portfolio unifies all ground transport needs, including rail, ride-hailing, private transfers, shared shuttles, and charter buses, offering over 40 diverse vehicle types, from elegant 4-seater sedans to spacious 55-seater buses.

Elife Group's online platforms provide a truly seamless, one-stop booking experience, ensuring customers 'arrive happy' with comprehensive, end-to-end travel solutions. Elife Group empowers B2B partners with integrated API and white-label solutions, enhancing the global travel experience through partnerships with industry leaders like Expedia, Amadeus, ETG, CWT, and Booking.com.

www.hoppa.com

www.elifelimo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711513/Elife_Group_announces_major_expansion.jpg