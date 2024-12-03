From a Hacker News Post to $1.5M Funding: Recall is on a mission to bring order to content chaos

A post on Hacker News led to Recall securing a $1.5M funding round, led by renowned VC Jason Calacanis. Now, Recall is transforming how individuals and businesses consume, organize, and review their knowledge.

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recall (getrecall.ai), helps users summarize, organize, and revisit information. Unlike most AI tools that prioritize efficiency, Recall enhances learning through scientific techniques like active recall and spaced repetition. The journey began with a Hacker News post that attracted its first investment from Splash Capital within just 8 hours. Today, Recall has secured $1.5 million in pre-seed funding led by Jason Calacanis, with participation from Blockchain Founders Capital and Rocket Capital. This will fuel Recall's mission to bring order to content chaos, transforming how individuals and businesses consume, organize, and retain knowledge.

The Story Behind Recall

South African CEO, Paul Richards, brings a decade of expertise in knowledge graphs in the cybersecurity industry, as one of the first employees at Maltego, seeing it through to exit. Recall was born from frustration with existing tools that required excessive manual effort but failed to connect and resurface knowledge effectively.

He envisioned a self-organizing knowledge graph that would dynamically connect his notes and resurface past content whenever new, related information emerged. So, he built Recall as a side project, but after a year of trying, he failed to gain any traction. The post on Hacker News was Paul's last resort, and it turned out to be a lifesaver. That first check changed everything. He quit his job, went all in, and brought on CTO Igor Gligorević, a true 10x developer from Novi Sad, to accelerate development.

After a few successful Product Hunt launches, including getting #1 Product of the Month in June, the team got into Jason Calacanis' accelerator programme. They were voted top startup in their cohort which then led to Jason leading their pre-seed round.

"Our vision is to redefine knowledge management as 'intelligence management,' where content consumption is intentional and insightful," said Recall's COO, Sankari, who brings over 10 years of startup experience (7 years at Uber and 3 at CloudKitchens).

How Recall works

The web & mobile app organizes information into a personalized knowledge graph, automatically tagging and connecting content based on key entities. There are four main features:

Summarize – Recall summarizes online content from articles, PDFs, and YouTube videos up to 10 hours long. Categorize – Automatically categorize content using topic-based tags that adapt to the user's existing taxonomy. Connect – Content is stored in a knowledge graph, revealing hidden connections and unlocking new insights. Review – Recall reinforces memory with a spaced repetition quiz, helping users retain content over time.

Product Hunt Launch

Get ready for an exciting new chapter in Recall's journey! Soon bringing even more utility and powerful insights to its platform. Don't miss out—follow the Recall team on Product Hunt to be the first to explore the new features.

Recall

Recall is an AI powered personal encyclopedia that enables order amidst the chaos by summarizing, categorizing, and connecting content in a knowledge graph. It is a Delaware C corp, founded in 2022 in Amsterdam, by Paul Richards, a South African fullstack developer with a deep expertise in knowledge graphs in the cyber security industry. Founders: CTO: Igor Gligorevic (Serbian | FS Dev | EPAM) & COO: Sankari Nair (South African | 7 years ex-Uber ).

For more information, visit www.getrecall.ai or contact us at support@getrecall.ai.