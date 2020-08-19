JINAN, China, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sake of disseminating cultural tourism resources of Shandong to the world, Shandong provincial department of culture and tourism launched "Friendly Shandong, Hospitable Shandong" activity of your favorite Shandong cultural tourism products selection. Welcome everyone to participate.

Way of Participation: Visit the website (https://travelshandong.com/) or English facebook homepage (www.facebook.com/visitshandong) from Aug. 15th to Sept. 13th, and click the event picture or the website link to enter the selection page.

For this event, gifts are prepared and will be given by lucky draw. Award Contents: 1st Prize (2 terms): Shandong Five-Day Tour (with Airfare), 2nd Prize (6 terms): Glaze Mount. Tai, 3rd Prize (12 terms): Porcelain Tea Set, Memorial Prize (70 terms): Purple Sandalwood Luban Lock.

Shandong is one of the birthplaces of Chinese civilization. Mount. Tai rises here, the Yellow River empties into the sea here, Confucius was born here. Adequate resources and massive connotation express the beauty of ecological and life in Shandong. May all friends find that Shandong is a hospitable place with profound culture and beautiful scenery.

