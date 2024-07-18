Friction Materials Market to Hit US$ 8.9 Billion by 2034, Fueled by Global Automotive Expansion and Road Congestion Challenges | Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The expansion in the automotive and railway sectors, along with increased global automobile sales, is driving the growth of the friction materials market, as these industries require high-performance materials for brakes and clutches.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global friction materials market stood at US$ 5.6 billion in 2023, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 8.9 billion in 2034. The Friction Materials market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2024 and 2034.

The global friction materials market in the chemicals and materials sector is experiencing robust growth, driven by various factors across multiple industries. Primarily, the expansion of the automotive and railway sectors is significantly contributing to this market's growth.

As these industries evolve, the demand for high-performance friction materials, essential for the production of brakes, clutches, and other components, continues to rise. This demand is further bolstered by the increasing sales of automobiles worldwide, necessitating advanced friction materials to ensure safety and efficiency in vehicle operations.

Friction materials are composite materials with complex multi-ingredient combinations, resulting in intricate formulations. Their formulation is influenced by manufacturing parameters such as mixture sequence and duration, molding pressure, time, temperature, and heat treatment time.

Friction materials primarily include organic fibers like resin, rubber, and aramid; sintered metals such as steel, brass, and copper; and ceramics. Nowadays, environmental concerns have shifted focus towards using alternative fibers in friction products. Manufacturers are increasingly eyeing on replacing asbestos and other carcinogenic materials with eco-friendly alternatives in composite friction materials.

According to some key players in friction material industry, the shift towards environmentally friendly friction materials has inspired significant research into utilizing natural waste as reinforcement. The current trend in friction material industry is to use animal or agricultural waste as raw materials for high-performance friction composites. Agricultural fibers, derived from waste, are attractive particularly due to their low cost, high resistance, availability, environmental friendliness, and durability. These fibers have proven effective in manufacturing composite materials for friction products.

The growing number of vehicles and congestion in road traffic are driving the demand for global friction material market. The Asia Pacific region, particularly, is experiencing rapid growth in the automotive and transportation sectors, with China and India leading this growth in demand for friction materials.

Additionally, the ongoing migration toward urban centers in developing countries is playing a crucial role in the market's expansion. As urbanization progresses, the need for transportation infrastructure and personal vehicles increases, leading to a higher consumption of friction materials.

The growing capacity of people in these regions to afford automobiles also supports this trend, driving market growth. As more individuals purchase vehicles, the automotive industry's demand for friction materials escalates, thereby fostering market progress.

Technological advancements in the production of friction materials are another key factor propelling market growth. Innovations in material science have led to the development of advanced friction materials that offer superior performance, durability, and safety.

These advancements are crucial in meeting the stringent regulatory standards imposed by governments worldwide, aimed at enhancing vehicle safety and reducing emissions. Consequently, manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to create friction materials that comply with these regulations while delivering optimal performance.

Furthermore, the increasing focus on sustainability and environmental impact is shaping the friction materials market. The shift toward eco-friendly and non-toxic materials is becoming more prominent, with manufacturers striving to develop sustainable alternatives without compromising on performance. This trend aligns with the global push for greener technologies and practices, further driving the market's growth.

Friction Materials Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Base Year 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 5.6 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 8.9 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.4 % No. of Pages 326 Pages Segments covered By Product Type, By Business Type, By Application, By End-use, By Region

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global friction materials market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 8.9 billion until 2034.

until 2034. Global friction materials market is valued at US$ 5.6 billion in 2023.

in 2023. Asia Pacific is forecasted to hold the largest share in 2023.

Friction Materials Market: Growth Drivers

The rapid urbanization in developing regions has spurred significant population migration to urban centers, straining existing transport infrastructures. This influx often leads to congestion and increased demand for reliable transportation solutions.

The global automotive industry has witnessed substantial growth, with 94 million vehicles manufactured in 2023, marking a 10% increase from 2022. This surge in vehicle production underscores the growing global fleet of automobiles, contributing to heightened demand for friction materials.

Friction Materials Market: Regional Landscape

As cities expand, the need for vehicles rises, exacerbating traffic management challenges and fueling demand for friction materials in automotive applications.

The expansion of railway networks in China and India is further bolstering the dynamics of the friction materials market in Asia Pacific . China is actively involved in building inter-country railway networks across Asia , while several countries in the region are investing in high-speed railway projects. These infrastructure expansions necessitate advanced friction materials for railway applications, contributing significantly to the market's growth in Asia Pacific .

Friction Materials Market: Key Players

In 2023, Aisin Corporation advanced its position in the friction materials market by introducing innovative friction materials designed to enhance the performance and efficiency of automotive braking systems. Aisin's new materials focus on reducing brake wear and improving heat dissipation, catering to the increasing demand for high-performance automotive components globally.

In 2023, Robert Bosch GmbH made significant strides by expanding its portfolio of friction materials with sustainable alternatives. Bosch's developments included friction materials made from recycled materials and eco-friendly compounds, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Friction Materials Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Metallic

Sinter Metallic

Low Metallic

Non-asbestos Organic

Ceramic

Others

Business Type

Original Equipment

Aftersales/Aftermarket

Application

Brakes

Disc Brakes

Drum Brakes

Others

Clutches

Others

End Use

Automotive

Railway

Construction

Mining

Aerospace

Agriculture

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

