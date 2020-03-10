Frequent Outbreaks and Antibiotic Resistant Strains Driving Growth in E. coli Testing Market, States TMR

- Government's efforts towards creating awareness and battling spread of bacteria to propel growth in the market

- Multiple sources of bacterium and rapid spread posing greater risk of contracting infection, leading to higher demand for testing

ALBANY, New York, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for being a leading factor in causing a number of water and food borne diseases, the E. coli is a bacterium known to be a major cause of concern for health authorities in nations across the globe.

Some of the known factors underlying growth in the market over the coming few years include growing awareness, active participation of government and healthcare professionals in preventing contraction, and growing concerns regarding multiclass antibiotics resistant strains.

As per Transparency Market Research, "The global E. coli testing market would move from a valuation of USD 1.4 bn. in 2018 to USD 2.7 bn. by 2027, charting a growth rate of 7.5% from 2019 to 2027."

Key Findings of Global E. coli Testing Market Study

Clinical Testing Methods to be a prominent segment in the global market over the assessment period

Outbreaks sometimes spread across borders, leading to higher demand for efficient testing

Infections not limited to developing and underdeveloped nations; countries such as Germany and United States have faced the brunt in the past

and have faced the brunt in the past Membrane Filtration test to dominate market growth in the low and middle income countries over the forecast period

Comprehensive analysis of global E. coli testing market is available in the 197-pages report prepared by Transparency Market Research. Gain business intelligence on E. coli Testing market by Testing Method - Environmental Testing Method (Membrane Filtration (MF), Multiple Tube Fermentation (MTF), and Enzyme Substrate Methods) and Clinical Testing Method (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests and Enzyme Immunoassays (EIA)); End User - Environmental Testing (Home and Drinking Water Suppliers, Bottled Water Suppliers, Waste Water Treatment Organizations, Government Agencies, Private Well Owners, Ground Water Testing, and Farm Water Testing) and Clinical Testing (Hospital, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Physician Offices)

Key Driving Factors of Global E. coli Testing Market

Governments across the world are demanding tests for presence of E. coli in a number of food items and water sources

Prevalence of bacteria that are resistant to multiple classes of antibiotics creating a pressing need for testing

In the year 2009, bottled water vendors were mandated to test water sources for such contaminants by the United States FDA

Frequent recalls of products such as romaine lettuce, and certain frozen produce underscoring growth in demand for efficient testing

22 states were impacted by E.Coli outbreak in the United States of America in 2018, infecting nearly 100 people

Major Impediments to Growth in the Global E. coli Testing Market

High cost of Enzyme Substrate test to hamper demand. While it is key product and costs somewhere between USD 3 and USD 6 per test, it is considered costly in comparison with individual apparatus. This is limiting uptake of enzyme substrate test in certain developing regions.

Regional Analysis of Global E. coli Testing Market

North America to command a major market share owing to notable healthcare spending, technological advancement and its quick adoption

to command a major market share owing to notable healthcare spending, technological advancement and its quick adoption Asia Pacific to grow at a notable pace as increase in demand for water testing kits emerges, particularly in countries such as China and India

to grow at a notable pace as increase in demand for water testing kits emerges, particularly in countries such as and Growing awareness in developing regions of the world to contribute to overall growth of the market in the assessment period

Competitive Landscape of Global E. coli Testing Market

Notable alliances have marked the market landscape in the past; trend to continue into the period 2019-2027

Players' focus on regulatory approvals and technological advancement

Prominent players include IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., CPI International, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Pro-Lab Diagnostics, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Pro-Lab Diagnostics, Inc., Alere Inc., BioMerieux Inc., and NanoLogix, Inc.

The Global E. coli Testing Market has been segmented as follows:

Global E. coli Testing Market, by Testing Methods

Clinical Testing Methods

Enzyme Immunoassays (EIA)



Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests



Others

Environmental Testing

Enzyme Substrate Methods



Membrane Filtration (MF)



Multiple Tube Fermentation (MTF)

Global E. coli Testing Market, by End user

Clinical Testing Methods



Diagnostic Laboratories





Hospital





Physician Office

Environmental Testing

Bottled Water Suppliers



Home and Drinking Water Suppliers



Others (Government Agencies, etc.)



Waste Water Treatment Organizations

Global E. coli Testing Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

