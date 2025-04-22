FREESMO Rallies to Support Ex-Smokers Ahead of the Disposable Vape Ban with Golden Ticket Campaign

BRISTOL, England, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the UK prepares for the nationwide ban on disposable vapes coming into force on 1st June 2025, FREESMO is stepping up to support ex-smokers with the launch of a Golden Ticket campaign designed to keep people smoke-free.

Built by people who care, trusted by people ready to change, FREESMO has built its reputation on one simple mission: helping smokers ditch cigarettes for life. Now, with the disposable vape ban fast approaching, FREESMO is taking action to ensure that former smokers don't return to cigarettes out of confusion or convenience.

Stay smoke-free with Freesmo

Running until 1st June, the Golden Ticket campaign is all about celebrating and supporting the smoke-free movement. All first-time buyers spending £10 or more at FREESMO.co.uk will be entered into a weekly prize draw to win one of twenty Golden Tickets. Each Golden Ticket awards its recipient with a £100 Amazon voucher.

The campaign will run in the lead-up to the disposable ban with prize opportunities updated regularly throughout to include unbeatable discounts and unrivalled multibuy deals. While the prize pool is generous, the message behind the campaign is even more significant: FREESMO is here to support your smoke-free journey, even as the vape landscape shifts.

"The disposable ban will leave many people scrambling for alternatives, and we refuse to let that confusion push anyone back to smoking," says Georgi Keckarovski. "That's why we're launching this campaign — to guide people through the transition, and make sure no one is left behind."

The upcoming ban — aimed at reducing youth vaping and protecting the environment — will make it illegal to sell or supply disposable vapes in the UK, both online and in shops. While the environmental and public health goals are clear, thousands of adult ex-smokers who rely on disposables to stay smoke-free could be left at risk of relapse.

FREESMO's expert team of smoke-free product specialists is ready to help. Through its Smoke-Free Questionnaire, FREESMO offers free, personalised product recommendations tailored to each user's needs — drawing on a wide range of smoke-free alternatives from top brands.

"We're not here to push one product — we're here to find the most effective option to help each individual stop smoking," says Georgi. "For many, disposables were just the start of their smoke-free journey. Now, it's time to take the next step. From nicotine pouches to nicotine-free vapes, FREESMO can support all disposable users in staying smoke free."

Visit FREESMO for further help and support in transitioning to a smoke-free lifestyle.

About FREESMO

FREESMO is more than just a service; it's a collaborative effort powered by a team of experts, including counsellors and product specialists. Our professional team is at the heart of our solution, offering extensive knowledge and data on smoke-free products from a variety of brands. With a deep understanding of the psychological aspects of quitting, we're committed to providing comprehensive support and guidance throughout your transformative journey.

We envision a world where individuals seamlessly transition to smoke-free alternatives, and everyone has access to personalised assistance on their path towards a smoke-free life.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2670014/FREESMO.jpg

Media Contact

Luisa Figueroa

Public Relations at Fairway Corporate Solutions SRL

luisa.figueroa@fairway-corporate.com

www.fairway-corporate.com