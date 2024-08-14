Freedom PSP Boosts Forex and Gaming Solutions by Winning 'Best Payment Service Provider' Award at UF AWARDS Global 2024

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom PSP, a leading payment service provider, is thrilled to announce its recognition as the 'Best Payment Service Provider' at the UF AWARDS Global 2024, held at the iFX EXPO International in Cyprus.

This esteemed award highlights Freedom PSP's pivotal role in offering cutting-edge payment solutions specifically tailored for the forex and gaming industries. The company's suite of services includes:

Card Processing: Streamlined and secure card payment solutions.

Streamlined and secure card payment solutions. Alternative Payment Methods (APMs): A diverse range of payment options to cater to various preferences.

A diverse range of payment options to cater to various preferences. E-Invoicing: Efficient and digital invoicing solutions.

Efficient and digital invoicing solutions. Digital Contract E-Signature: Secure and paperless contract management through electronic signatures.

Secure and paperless contract management through electronic signatures. Card Issuance: Customizable card solutions for various business needs.

Customizable card solutions for various business needs. Wallet Management: Comprehensive wallet management solutions for enhanced user convenience.

Comprehensive wallet management solutions for enhanced user convenience. Declaration of Deposit (DOD): Secure processes for deposit declarations, including e-signature integration to enhance financial transparency.

"Receiving the 'Best Payment Service Provider' award is a tremendous honor and reflects our dedication to supporting the forex and gaming sectors with innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions," said Maurice C, VP Business Development at Freedom PSP. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to providing the tools and features necessary for our clients to thrive in a competitive landscape."

The UF AWARDS Global is renowned for celebrating excellence in the financial industry, and this accolade underscores Freedom PSP's leadership in delivering exceptional services. The company's focus on integrating advanced technology, ensuring robust security, and enhancing customer satisfaction continues to set it apart from competitors.

For more information about Freedom PSP and its specialized services for the forex and gaming industries, visit https://www.freedom-psp.com.

About Freedom PSP

Freedom PSP is a premier payment service provider specializing in secure, efficient, and innovative payment processing solutions for businesses in the forex and gaming industries. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer satisfaction, Freedom PSP leads the industry in delivering comprehensive financial services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2478920/Freedom_PSP.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2478921/Freedom_PSP_2.jpg