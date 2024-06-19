Freedom ID marks World Refugee Day 2024

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World Refugee Day 2024 on 20 June is focusing on solidarity with refugees and tech consortium Freedom ID is standing in solidarity with the UN Refugee Agency in fostering a world where refugees are safe and welcomed.

Freedom ID – led by Cambridge, UK based digital onboarding company Zenoo - was launched in December 2022 by a group of international FinTech, RegTech, cyber security and identity providers to bring cutting edge technology to the fight against human trafficking and to assist individuals seeking safe passage and refuge.

It was initially developed to help protect Ukrainian refugees and now has the goal of becoming the global standard in safeguarding vulnerable people displaced as a result of a humanitarian crisis.

The technology has already been used to help screen thousands of individuals involved in the global refugee crisis which has resulted in more than 2.9 million refugees needing resettlement, according to estimates from the The UN Refugee Agency.

So far, Freedom ID has screened those opening their homes to refugees; refugees seeking safe passage or even workers involved in refugee aid at organisations such as Care4Calais – where it carries out 200 background checks a month.

Lottie Barfield-Wood from Care4Calais said: "With every new volunteer completing Freedom ID's identity verification process before getting involved, this partnership has provided us with a key additional layer of security. We are reassured that those who get involved are indeed who they say they are, vital in a world where the exploitation of those seeking sanctuary is common."

Thanks to the generosity of the companies involved there is no cost for this service.

Richard Watkins, a Trustee of Freedom ID, said: "Freedom ID can only operate given the generosity of its tech partners such as Vouched, Zenoo, GB Group and others as well as the generosity of sponsors such as Seneca Trust. On World Refugee Day 2024 we'd like to acknowledge their vital support and generosity."

