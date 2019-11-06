Freebets.co.uk and BetRadar Take Betting Previews to a New Level

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2019 Freebets.co.uk can announce an exciting new partnership with BetRadar that aims to take betting predictions and previews to new heights.

After a successful trial with the Beta version, Freebets.co.uk have gone all in to give their punters the best possible chance of winning.

The partnership means regular readers of Freebets.co.uk's predictions will receive more information than ever before, with in-depth analysis in all previews, allowing users to be better informed to place their bets.

Live information is fed through to widgets integrated into previews and betting tips, with a range of data including team news, live tables and upcoming fixtures, head-to-head records and all the information you'd want to know about key players including goals, assists, bookings and injuries.

More importantly, punters will also see a win probability, offering quick insight to place bets.

The widgets will continue to be prominent in both match previews and team pages, where all the latest information on league position, fixtures and results and squad information will be featured.

Examples of how punters will benefit can be found below:

Match Previews/Betting Tips: https://www.freebets.co.uk/betting-tips/football/newcastle-vs-manchester-united/

Team News & Odds: https://www.freebets.co.uk/arsenal/

It's a match made in heaven as Freebets.co.uk continues to offer its readers expert insight, betting teams and the most relevant statistics to influence and educate betting decisions.

For all the latest betting tips and previews complete with BetRadar stats, visit Freebets.co.uk

About Freebets.co.uk

Freebets.co.uk is one of the UK's best loved betting affiliate sites, bringing punters the latest tips, predictions and odds from all the biggest bookmakers.

It's the home of free bets and has an expert team that pride themselves on scouting out the finest offers and building the most accurate betting tips.

You can view their full offering at: www.freebets.co.uk .

Related Links

https://www.freebets.co.uk



SOURCE Freebets.com