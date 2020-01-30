Free safeguarding toolkit can help organisations strengthen sexual abuse response and prevention systems

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To protect people from sexual assault, organisations must work and learn together to share best practice and important lessons. In this spirit, Chemonics has launched a Sexual Harassment, Exploitation and Abuse (SHEA) Prevention and Response Toolkit.

The free, open-access toolkit provides organisations with a step-by-step guide on how to lead training and set up systems to prevent and respond to sexual abuse.

Sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse is an issue that affects all sectors' workforces, all corners of the globe and people living across the full spectrum of sexualities and gender identities. Strong workplace anti-sexual harassment and assault mechanisms provide pathways for staff to access appropriate protection without fear of retaliation and promote an environment where individuals feel safe and respected.

"To support Sexual Harassment, Exploitation and Abuse prevention and response initiatives, the international development sector must work together to share tools and lessons learned. Scaling and sharing the toolkit is one example of how we hope that we, as a global community, can collaboratively reduce instances of sexual abuse." Shauna Caria, manager on Chemonics' Gender Equality and Social Inclusion Practice and co-author of the toolkit.

Information contained in the toolkit

Chemonics' toolkit provides organisations with a "how-to" guide for setting up a SHEA prevention and response programme. The practical guide consists of three conceptually distinct but interrelated components: policies and procedures; training and outreach; monitoring, evaluation and learning.

The policy and procedures component helps organisations develop documents and systems so that staff understand and can clearly articulate their roles, rights and responsibilities regarding SHEA prevention and response. This may include a SHEA/safeguarding policy, code of conduct, reporting procedures and/or a transparent process for investigations.

A set of policies and procedures are not relevant if staff are not aware of them. The training and outreach component provides organisations with guidance on how to communicate policies and procedures to all staff in an inclusive and accessible manner. Organisational cultures must be informed by additional staff training around SHEA intervention and response. For example, this component contains information on bystander intervention training, a proven methodology that provides a framework for how to safely and appropriately interrupt a potentially harmful situation before it escalates.

The section on monitoring, evaluation and learning allows organisations to identify and monitor relevant SHEA prevention and response indicators. The guide helps organisations consider in what manner and how data will be collected and to whom the data will be reported. This information will allow organisations to identify trends, areas for focus as well as areas for learning and sharing successes.

The resources will increase staff's understanding of SHEA issues and awareness of how to detect and report potential incidents. It will improve workers' ability to recognise, interrupt and respond to SHEA incidents.

A free open-access toolkit that's suitable for all

The toolkit has been devised to meet organisations where they are at - from organisations starting from scratch to others looking to strengthen systems and practices.

The toolkit is intended for any organisation, including government ministries, local government entities, civil society organisations, private sector enterprises and/or other organisations interested in developing a program to address SHEA within their workplace and the work that they do.

"The Sexual Harassment, Exploitation and Abuse Prevention and Response Toolkit embodies Chemonics' commitment to the safeguarding agenda. Collaboration and knowledge sharing is vital to driving forwards consistency and best practice on safeguarding." Melissa Logan, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, Chemonics International

Tried-and-tested methods and approaches

Chemonics piloted the SHEA toolkit at a workshop in two unique contexts. The company first coordinated with the USAID Colombia Human Rights Activity in support of the Ombudsman's Office. The toolkit was also piloted with the USAID Myanmar Promoting Rule of Law Project, along with a network of civil society organisations (CSOs) —WIN Peace, Women's Organizations Network, and the Local Resource Centre.

Both experiences confirmed that the strength of the toolkit lies in its flexibility. Participants could pick and choose which resources to adopt and apply based on their context and the strength of their systems.

Background

The Sexual Harassment, Exploitation, and Abuse Prevention and Response Program (SHEA PRP) toolkit was written by Shauna Caria, manager on Chemonics' Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) Practice, and Ashley Snell Goldstein, consultant to the GESI practice and former training administrator for the U.S. Peace Corps Office of Safety and Security.

The Sexual Harassment, Exploitation and Abuse (SHEA) Prevention and Response Toolkit can be accessed here: https://chemonics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/SHEA-Toolkit_1.17.20.pdf

A blog marking The Sexual Harassment, Exploitation and Abuse (SHEA) Prevention and Response Toolkit's launch can be found here: https://chemonics.com/blog/our-shared-responsibility-combatting-sexual-violence-through-prevention-and-response/

Interviews and comments with safeguarding experts and the report's authors can be organised upon request. Please use the contact information below.

About Chemonics

Founded in 1975, Chemonics is an international development consulting firm. In more than 70 countries around the globe, our network of approximately 5,000 specialists shares a simple belief: those who have the least deserve our best. So we pursue a higher standard every day to help clients, partners, and beneficiaries achieve results. Where Chemonics works, development works. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter or visit us at www.chemonics.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1040652/Chemonics_International_Logo.jpg

Related Links

www.chemonics.com



SOURCE Chemonics International