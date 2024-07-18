Frazier & Deeter UK Relocates to London's Iconic Tower 42

Strategic Office Move Aimed to Enhance Operations and Expand Presence in the UK Market

LONDON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frazier & Deeter UK (FD UK), the accounting and advisory experts for growth-stage technology and life sciences companies, has announced the relocation of its UK headquarters to Tower 42, in the heart of London's financial district. This strategic move underscores the firm's commitment to investing in client relationships, broadening operations and enhancing its presence in the UK market.

The new office, located in one of England's most iconic buildings, reflects FD UK's significant growth and vision for expansion. With state-of-the-art facilities and a prime location, the move is set to bolster the firm's ability to serve an internationally expanding client base and to provide a hub for FD UK's growing team. The relocation follows a year of substantial development, during which the UK firm has grown to over 50 people and welcomed two new partners. Coupled with projected growth, these additions necessitated a move to a larger, more centralized facility to better serve the evolving needs of FD UK's clients and industry.

"Our move to Tower 42 marks a significant milestone in Frazier & Deeter's UK journey, made possible by the trust of our clients and the dedication of our exceptional team over the past 5 years," said Malcolm Joy, FD UK Managing Partner. "This relocation supports the strong collaborative spirit of our team and our commitment to the pivotal role we play in the London technology ecosystem. By positioning ourselves in the heart of the city, we're better equipped to serve our expanding client base and provide our team with a world-class environment in which to thrive."

The firm's expansion comes at a time when growth-stage businesses are increasingly seeking expert guidance to navigate complex financial landscapes and regulatory environments, especially those looking to expand their market presence to the US. FD UK's stronger presence in London is expected to strengthen its capabilities in audit, tax and advisory services, particularly for middle-market and fast-growing companies.

"Our new location in Tower 42 reflects our energetic and rapidly growing team. It will be a collaborative space where we can share emerging trends in our key life-sciences and technology sector specialisms, which will be of huge benefit to both our teams and our clients," added Peter Hine, UK Lead Audit & Accounting Advisory Partner.

FD UK is now operating from the 32nd Floor, Tower 42, 25 Old Broad Street, London.

About Frazier & Deeter UK:

FD UK is part of Frazier & Deeter LLC, a US-based, award-winning accounting and advisory firm that offers a full scope of tax, audit, risk advisory, digital and business transformation services. FD and its family of businesses serve clients worldwide, from the Fortune Global 500 companies to growing small businesses, through offices in the US, UK and India. Clients span the US, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, Europe, China and Australia.

FD offers the considerable resources of an international firm with a focus on accessibility and client service. The firm has been recognized repeatedly as a Best of the Best Accounting firm, a Best Firm to Work For®, a Best Firm for Women in Leadership and a Top 50 Firm in the US. FD focuses on investing in relationships to make a difference, in addition to consistently exceeding expectations by supporting evolving needs as businesses grow.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2463664/FD_23_CMYK_No_Tag__2_Logo.jpg