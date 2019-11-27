Fraunhofer: New Award for Excellent Cybersecurity Research

Fraunhofer CyberStar Award selects the best theses

DARMSTADT, Germany, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fraunhofer Institute for Secure Information Technology SIT launches the CyberStar Award for Excellent Research Students to promote graduates and students in applied cybersecurity and privacy in Israel. The Fraunhofer CyberStar Award recognizes outstanding theses with a cash prize up to 5000 USD and the unique opportunity to give a talk at the Fraunhofer Innovation in Cyber Security Conference in Israel. Application and more information at https://fraunhofer-cyberstar.org/

"We called into being the CyberStar Award in order to honor outstanding academic achievements by graduates in the field of cybersecurity and privacy," says Dr. Haya Shulman, head of cybersecurity analytics and defences department at the Fraunhofer SIT in Darmstadt, Germany and director of Fraunhofer Project Center at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel. "The CyberStar Award is to create career opportunities and provide role models to motivate and encourage the next generation of young scientists in applied cybersecurity research." Graduates and students with relevant recent results are encouraged to apply for this prize, which will offer them the opportunity to present and discuss their work with scientists, enterprise representatives, and government officials.

There are two tracks of application: Master students can submit their Master thesis, if they are about to graduate or did graduate in 2017, 2018, or this year. The winning Master thesis will be awarded with a 1000 USD cash prize. PhD research students are eligible to apply as well if they received their degree in the last two years or are about to graduate. The cash prize for the winner in the PhD category is 5000 USD.

Application is open until December 15. The nomination committee consists of German, Israeli and US cybersecurity experts; they will elect the most promising theses. The award notifications will be announced in January 2020. Finally, in October 2020 at the Fraunhofer Innovation Cyber Security Conference in Israel, the winners will present their research ideas in an invited talk. More information and application at https://fraunhofer-cyberstar.org/ .

