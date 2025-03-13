Franka Research 3: Unveiling New Features for Enhanced Performance

MUNICH, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Franka Research 3 (FR3), already trusted by leading academic institutions and research laboratories worldwide, continues to evolve, bringing new and powerful capabilities to researchers and roboticists. As the reference world-class, force-sensitive robot system, FR3 combines ease of use with deep control access, making it a cornerstone for AI-driven robotics research - with FR3 being adopted by leading academic institutions and research labs worldwide. With the latest updates, the FR3 is expanding its functionality, offering more flexibility, precision, and integration options.

Franka Research 3 cobot arm: Precision and flexibility for advanced robotics research

At the core of FR3 lies a dexterous, force-sensitive robotic arm featuring:

7 Degrees of Freedom (DOF) for fluid and dexterous motion.

for fluid and dexterous motion. Torque sensors at each joint , enabling precise force control and manipulation.

, enabling precise force control and manipulation. Industrial-grade position repeatability of +/- 0.1 mm , ensuring accuracy in every movement.

, ensuring accuracy in every movement. 3 kg payload capacity and 855 mm reach, covering 94.5% of its workspace.

This exceptional hardware foundation is further enhanced by cutting-edge software improvements, making FR3 more versatile than ever.

Desk API: Simplified Automation and Administration

The new Desk API allows seamless programmatic control over FR3 systems. Users can now:

Open the robot's brakes and activate the Franka Control Interface (FCI) programmatically.

Automate system administration tasks.

Clear safety violations remotely, ensuring continuous operation.

This feature enhances automation capabilities, making research workflows more efficient and reducing downtime.

Torque Sensor Calibration: Precision That Lasts

With the latest update, researchers can recalibrate the internal torque sensors directly in the field. This ensures consistent sensitivity throughout the robot's lifetime, adapting to environmental and operational changes while maintaining peak performance.

ROS 2 Jazzy Support: Next-Gen Robotics Compatibility

The integration of full support for ROS 2 Jazzy opens new possibilities for advanced robotics research. Researchers can now:

Utilize the latest ROS 2 framework for real-time, scalable, and distributed robotic applications.

Leverage ROS 2's enhanced communication and control features.

Seamlessly integrate with other ROS 2-compatible platforms and tools.

Enhanced Usability & Design: A Refined Experience

FR3 now features intuitive joint rotation markings and X/Y axis indicators, simplifying setup and operation. Alongside its sleek, modern aesthetic, these improvements make handling the robot easier and more intuitive.

Expanding the Franka Research Ecosystem

Franka Robotics continues to foster a rich and growing ecosystem, ensuring seamless integration with the most widely used robotics frameworks. The latest updates include:

MoveIt 2 Integration: Powerful Motion Planning

The FR3 system now fully integrates with MoveIt 2, the leading framework for motion planning and control. This connection, facilitated through ROS 2, allows:

Faster and more efficient motion planning.

Streamlined implementation of advanced robotic behaviors.

Improved ease of use for research applications requiring complex motion execution.

Optimized Performance for the Future of Research

The latest enhancements to FR3 are strategically designed to optimize performance, enhance usability, and expand research capabilities. Whether you're exploring new AI-driven applications, conducting fine-grained motion studies, or leveraging the power of ROS 2, these updates ensure that FR3 remains at the forefront of robotics innovation.

Explore the next frontier of robotics with Franka Research 3 and experience the power of cutting-edge technology tailored for research excellence.

https://franka.de/products/franka-research-3

Further developments, with new features set to be introduced in the coming months as we continue to drive progress in robotics research.

About Franka Robotics

Franka Robotics is a German, research-driven robotics company headquartered in Munich and operating globally. Founded in 2016, it is part of the Agile Robots SE group since 2023. Our mission is to enable the growing community of robotics and AI professionals to shape a pivotal moment in human evolution: giving AI a robot body. By developing the reference robotics platform, Franka Robotics drives continuous advancements in the field, fostering collaboration, creativity, and knowledge sharing among robotics and AI professionals worldwide.

Find out more at: https://www.franka.de

