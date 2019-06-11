Franchise Direct Releases Top 100 Franchises Report in UK

DUBLIN, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise Direct has released its first ever Top 100 Franchises report for the UK. This report offers a unique insight into some of the top franchise businesses operating in the United Kingdom and is the first of its kind launched in the British franchise industry.

Having analysed data from across hundreds of brands, Franchise Direct was awarded the top spot to franchise giant McDonald's. Also appearing near the top of the list are other well known brands such as Starbucks, Pizza Hut and TaxAssist Accountants.

Each of these brands demonstrate that the key to business success lies in factors such as a well defined business identity, a clear business plan, sensitivity to environmental concerns and an awareness of ever-changing social and economic conditions.

Hannah Westgarth from TaxAssist Accountants says: "League tables such as the Franchise Direct Top 100 are a useful benchmark for potential franchisees as they showcase the most prominent and highly regarded franchises in the UK which are worth investing time, money and skills. TaxAssist Accountants is proud to feature in the top 20 in 2019, among such equally long-established business opportunities as McDonald's and Molly Maid."

Objectivity is at the heart of the Top 100 Franchises ranking - the research goes beyond system size and financial performance to examine a whole host of criteria such as financial assistance to franchisees, corporate social responsibility and environmental policy.

Information for this ranking was gathered from company submitted data, third-party resources and published industry sources. The data is analysed and put through the company's very own ranking methodology which it developed in 2009 for the US franchise industry.

Anne-Claire Herel, leading author of the report, states: "Compiling this research was really interesting because of the diversity of brands that are franchising successfully in the UK. Even though the food industry is well represented in the ranking, many franchises that made it to the Top 100 come from a variety of industries like home care, child education, fitness, retail, etc."

Franchise Direct has published Top 100 Franchise rankings for over 10 years. This new addition to the UK follows the recent launch of their French Top 100 Franchises and the much anticipated and seminal US Top 100 Franchises. This franchise ranking provides an invaluable tool for those looking to compare franchise systems. It has frequently been cited by industry professionals across North America.

Dug Aylen from The Franchising Centre observes: "As the leader of franchise lead generation since 1998, Franchise Direct are in a great position to judge the Top 100 franchise brands around today."

View the 2019 UK Top 100 Franchises ranking in full right here: https://www.franchisedirect.co.uk/top-100-franchises-uk

About Franchise Direct:

Established in 1998, Franchise Direct is among the pioneers of internet lead generation for the franchise industry. Currently operating 14 platforms across five continents, Franchise Direct's mission is to be the leading online resource for franchise opportunities and the knowledge centre of choice for anyone seeking information on the franchise industry.

Related Links

https://www.franchisedirect.co.uk/



SOURCE Franchise Direct