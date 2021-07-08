France Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3.52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
08 Jul, 2021, 17:00 BST
CHICAGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this France data center market report.
France data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.40% during the period 2020−2026. France data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 133 existing data center and 9 upcoming facilities spread across 34 cities including Paris, Marseille, and other cities.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- France is a mature data center market in Western Europe and a part of the FLAP markets. Its data center scene is thriving due to increased digitalization, strong connectivity, and sustainable data center development.
- With around 60 existing third party data centers, Paris is a major data center hub in France, with its data centers contributing to over 80% of the existing power capacity in the country. Marseille and Bordeaux are upcoming data center destinations.
- France receives majority of the data center service demand from ICT companies, followed by FMCG companies, BFSI, with hospitality, education, travel, and other industries accounting for the rest of the demand.
- Mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures are strategies adopted by leading data center investors to increase their foothold in the country. For example, Digital Realty's acquisition of Interxion will positively affect the wholesale colocation market in France.
- The government's decision to reduce electricity taxation for data centers is likely to attract new data center investments into the country. The TICFE (Internal tax on final electricity consumption) has been reduced from $24/MWh to $12/MWh.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026
- Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in France
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 133
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 9
- Coverage: 34 Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Datacenter colocation market in France
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard
- Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 10 construction service providers, 23 support infrastructure providers, and 10 data center investors
France Data Center Market – Segmentation
- In France, cloud-based services, IoT, and AI are the major driving factors for the growth of data centers and the adoption of high-power computing servers. ICT and financial service providers dominate the server adoption in France. Vendors such as NetApp, Lenovo, IBM, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise have a strong presence in the market.
- Lithium-ion batteries are likely to replace VRLA battery-based UPS systems slowly in France. Hyperscale data center projects designed according to Tier IV standards will procure UPS systems with 2N+1 redundancy.
- The air-based cooling technique dominates the market in France as it contributes over 70% to the cooling segment and expects to grow at a CAGR of around ~6%. Colt Data Centre Services Paris Southwest data center facility obtains free cooling for most of the year and has the design PUE of 1.21.
Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer, Switches & Switchgears
- Rack PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by General Construction
- Building Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building Design
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Market Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Market Segmentation by Geography
- Paris
- Other Cities
France Data Center Market – Dynamics
France is considered one of the largest colocation markets in Europe and a part of the FLAP markets.
Both wholesale and retail colocation is growing rapidly in the region due to increased investments by cloud service providers, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the shift from on-premise to colocation facilities. Digital Realty's acquisition of Interxion will boost wholesale colocation in the country. Moreover, Vantage Data Centers acquired Etix Everywhere in February 2020, which operates a facility in Lille, France. Similarly, GTT Communications sold their Infrastructure division that include data centers portfolio to I Squared Capital. Digital Realty (Interxion), Equinix, Colt Data Centre Services, DataBank, Global Switch, Scaleway Datacenter and Telehouse are some of the prominent colocation providers in France. In 2020, CyrusOne entered the France market with construction of a data center in Paris, with the first phase development consisting of 26,000 square feet colocation area and 6MW of IT load.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Increased Cloud Adoption to boost Market Growth
- Big Data and IoT Spending to Spur Data Center Investment
- Submarine Cables Strengthen France Connectivity
- Availability of Renewable Energy
France Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers
- Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Paris
- Marseille
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
Key Market Participants
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- APL Data Center
- Artelia
- Arup
- Bouygues Energies & Services
- CapIngelec
- Eiffage
- EYP MCF
- JERLAURE
- M+W Group
- TPF Ingénierie
Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Caterpillar
- Carrier
- Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)
- Cummins
- D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS
- Eaton
- ebm-papst
- Grundfos
- GS Yuasa International
- Honeywell International
- KOHLER-SDMO
- Legrand
- Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Vertiv Group
Key Investors
- Advanced Mediomatrix
- CyrusOne
- DATA4
- Digital Realty
- DTiX
- Euclyde Data Centers
- Equinix
- Telehouse
- Thésée DataCenter
- Titan Datacenters
