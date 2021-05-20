Foxit to Examine Document Accessibility in Local Government For Upcoming GovX Digital Panel

Panel to Present Study Findings on the Constraints Local Authorities Face in Addressing Document Accessibility

FREMONT, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced their participation in a virtual discussion examining document accessibility in local government as part of GovX Digital's seven-day virtual event. The online panel, which is free to public sector registrants, will take place on Wednesday, May 26th at 8:30 AM PT. Those interested can find more information and registered at https://2021.govx.digital/talks/document-accessibility-inclusion/.



The session will walk through the findings of a new study and report called "Document Accessibility in Local Government." The report finds that, although accessibility strategies are well-established and institutional awareness is mature, there is still much more work that needs to be done to support a more inclusive online environment. The discussion will walk through the findings and the implications for executives responsible for publishing citizen-facing content and the records management, governance and IT teams that support them.

To register for the panel discussion, please visit: https://2021.govx.digital/talks/document-accessibility-inclusion/

Participants in the GovX Digital discussion include David Wilde, a 30-year public sector veteran, having held leadership in all tiers of government and the NHS and DeeDee Kato, Vice President of Corporate Marketing at Foxit.

"I'm looking forward to the discussion, and keen to explore how we empower individual document creators while supporting managers to ensure accessibility and compliance," said Wilde. "Because the UK public sector has a longstanding commitment in this space, there is a strong appetite for mapping what needs to be done to advance the accessibility agenda. This significant new research, created in partnership with Foxit, will support these efforts."

