Foxit Earns Multiple G2 2023 Best Software Awards

Foxit PDF Editor Receives Recognition in the Best Office Product and Design Product Categories

FREMONT, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit , a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, today announced that the company has been named a top performer in three categories on the G2 2023 Best Software List.

Foxit was honored in three separate categories by G2. Foxit PDF Editor was recognized among Best Office Products and Top Design Products. Foxit itself was named among the top Global Software Companies. The G2 Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

"Foxit is very excited about its strong showing on the G2 Top 100 Best Software List because of G2's reliance and focus on real customer reviews and experiences," said Frank Kettenstock, CMO of Foxit. "Our company is always focused on providing the best experience possible for our customers through constant innovation, stellar customer support and product affordability."

"While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they're really awards from customers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead."

Foxit PDF Editor

Foxit PDF Editor allows users to create awesome PDFs with powerful yet easy workflows across desktop, mobile, and cloud – whether at the office, home, or on the go. Foxit PDF Editor provides a cost-effective solution for business professionals to work securely with PDF documents and forms. It provides a full featured platform to view, create, edit, collaborate, share, secure, organize, export, OCR, and sign PDF documents. Integration with Foxit eSign makes eSigning documents even easier.

Foxit PDF Editor provides unmatched benefits and features to users, including:

Quickly and easily update your own PDF documents

Integration with Foxit eSign to:

Create, edit and sign legally binding documents without leaving your PDF editor



Easily collect signatures from multiple contacts and manage an eSignature workflow

Export PDF to popular file formats

Manipulate PDF files and pages

Annotate, share, and collaborate with PDF

Create PDF docs, forms, and portfolios

Protect the information in your confidential documents

Improve document accessibility through assistive technology

About Foxit

Foxit is a leading provider of innovative PDF and eSignature products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents. Foxit delivers easy-to-use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services that allow users to create, edit, fill, and sign documents through their integrated PDF Editor and eSign offerings. Foxit enables software developers to incorporate innovative PDF technology into their applications via powerful, multi-platform Software Developer Kits (SDK).

Foxit has over 700 million users and has sold to over 485,000 customers, ranging from SMBs to global enterprises, located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the U.S., Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://foxit.com.

