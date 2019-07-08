Fox News' Mark Levin Honored at the Friends of Zion Museum

JERUSALEM, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday night, the Friends of Zion Museum hosted an event for several United States Ambassadors to Europe and influential guests from the American delegation celebrating the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel. At the event, Mark Levin, host of the nationally syndicated radio show The Mark Levin Show, Life, Liberty & Levin on Fox News, and a former adviser in the Reagan administration, was honored with the 'FOZ Defender Award' for his steadfast support of the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

Through radio, TV and other multimedia channels, Mark Levin actively shares his perspective with millions of weekly listeners and over two million followers on social media. Levin's broadcasts have influenced his listeners to stand with Israel and the Jewish people, advocating on behalf of the common values and principles that both countries stand for, in addition to the special friendship the US and Israel have formed over more than seventy years of relations.

Upon receiving the 'FOZ Defender Award', Levin humbly stated, "There are a thousand people who deserve this award more than I do and I promise to continue to fight for this country (Israel) and for the United States." He continued in thanking Israel's Christian friends for their support, Sheldon and Miriam Adelson for their generous philanthropy, and the Friends of Zion Museum for its work in strengthening the State of Israel.

Echoing his words, Ambassador David Friedman noted, "The theme that resonates tonight is that nobody can do it alone and everyone needs a partner."

Levin and his family arrived in Israel as part of the US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman's delegation of US Ambassadors to Europe, in order to better understand the region's challenges and potential as well as celebrate the US-Israel alliance.

The Friends of Zion Museum recently surpassed 62 million members, making it one of the largest pro-Israel sites in the world. The FOZ Museum is also known for its state-of-the-art technology and has become one of the central institutions in the State of Israel, influencing the world and strengthening Israel's relations globally. The Friends of Zion Heritage Center is a $100 million project, which is currently building a think tank, research center, ambassador institute and online university.

The Friends of Zion Museum opened its doors in 2015 and is located in the heart of central Jerusalem. Shimon Peres, Israel's ninth president and eighth prime minister, was the International Chairman of the Friends of Zion Museum. Dr. Mike Evans, prominent Christian Zionist, The New York Times bestselling author and founder of FOZ is the International Chairman and General Yossi Peled, former IDF General and former Knesset Minister is the chairman of FOZ's Israeli board of trustees.

