Founding Director General of Japan House London Mike Houlihan Honoured with Order of the Rising Sun by Japanese Emperor

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Houlihan, founding Director General of Japan House London, has been awarded the prestigious Order of the Rising Sun by the Emperor of Japan. The decoration has been bestowed for his contribution to enhancing cultural exchange and deepening the relationship between Japan and the UK through his work at Japan House London.

Mike Houlihan at Japan House London

The Order of the Rising Sun is awarded twice a year to individuals in recognition of their services to the Japanese nation or public. Of the recipients of this award, very few are from outside of Japan, making this a particularly special honour.

Appointed as Director General of Japan House London in 2016, Mike Houlihan oversaw the development of the pioneering cultural venue, translating vision and plans into a highly successful London institution. By the time he stepped down in October 2022, Japan House London had delivered 14 exhibitions and 650 events, which attracted over 1.2m visitors, noting the challenging backdrop of Covid-19 during that time. Integral to this success was the forging of new, and the development of existing, relationships between Japan, the UK and Europe – something which is now being recognized through this award.

Mike Houlihan said: "The opportunity to be part of the team involved in the success of Japan House London was a privilege in itself, given its mission of people-to-people exchange between Japan and the UK in culture, ideas, innovation and business. My personal thanks go to those in Japan and the UK who supported and guided me in this endeavour."

Mike's award of the Order of the Rising with Gold Rays and Rosette was announced on 3 November 2023 as part of the Biannual Conferment of Decorations and Medals. This Japanese Order was established in 1875 by decree of the Council of State and was the first national decoration awarded by the Japanese government. To this day the Order is conferred under the name of H.M. the Emperor of Japan.

Notes to Editors

About Japan House London

Japan House London is a cultural destination offering guests the opportunity to experience the best and latest from Japan. Located on London's Kensington High Street, the experience is an authentic encounter with Japan, engaging and surprising even the most knowledgeable guests. Presenting the very best of Japanese art, design, gastronomy, innovation, and technology, it deepens the visitor's appreciation of all that Japan has to offer. This year, Japan House London marks five years of bringing the best of Japan to the UK and beyond. Part of a global initiative, there are two other Japan Houses, one in Los Angeles and the other in São Paulo.

