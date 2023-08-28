Foster China-Africa Community with a Shared Future: China-Africa Partnership Enhances Eye Health in African Nations

—— The 5th China-Africa Eye Health Development Forum, co-sponsored by He Eye Specialist Hospital, held in Kenya

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This event was meticulously organized by the National Health Commission's Training Base for Blindness Prevention and Treatment, with support from the Liaoning Provincial Department of Commerce. Co-sponsored by esteemed entities like the African Ophthalmological Society, College of Ophthalmology of Eastern Central and Southern Africa, Orbis International, and He Eye Specialist Hospital (301103.SZ), the forum showcased a collaborative effort for progress.

Ophthalmology experts from the World Health Organization, International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, Orbis International, and Christian Blind Mission, along with representatives from health ministries, ophthalmological associations, and institutions from African countries like Kenya and Ethiopia, convened in Mombasa for intensive discussions. The focus was on implementing blindness prevention models driven by artificial intelligence and thorough big data analysis. Furthermore, they explored innovative talent cultivation strategies employing cutting-edge technology in African nations to elevate overall eye health services.

The conference was presided over by Chairman He Wei, who leads He Eye Specialist Hospital. He noted that this year commemorates the 60th anniversary of China's foreign medical aid. Health and medical collaboration play a pivotal role in fostering China-African amicable relations. He Eye Specialist Hospital, as the training hub for blindness prevention and treatment under the National Health Commission, has forged enduring alliances with health departments in multiple African countries and regions. This cooperation was solidified through initiatives like the China-Africa Eye Health Development Forum and the hosting of "Foreign Aid Human Resources Development Cooperation Projects," organized by the National International Development Cooperation Agency. Over the years, they've nurtured a cadre of over a hundred clinical and management talents in ophthalmology for the betterment of African countries. As the future unfolds, the proactive models for blindness prevention and talent cultivation, enriched by digital technology, will constitute essential pillars of Sino-African cooperation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194958/image_5003628_35166459.jpg

SOURCE He Eye Specialist Hospital Group