Fortune Unveils First-Ever Europe's Most Innovative Companies List

L'Oréal takes the top spot

Unilever, Rolls-Royce, Philips and GSK in the Top 5

List spans 300 companies across 21 countries and 27 sectors

LONDON, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune announced today the inaugural list of Europe's Most Innovative Companies, recognizing the top 300 companies who are reinventing the future in unexpected ways.

The list features companies from 21 countries. The UK leads with 48 companies, followed by Germany (44) and Switzerland (39).

The Top 10 Europe's Most Innovative Companies are:

L'Oréal ( France ) Unilever (UK) Rolls-Royce (UK) Philips ( Netherlands ) GSK (UK) Sanofi ( France ) Novo Nordisk ( Denmark ) Ericsson ( Sweden ) SAP ( Germany ) Medtronic ( Ireland )

L'Oréal leads this year's rankings for revolutionizing beauty with AI-powered personalization tools and biological skin age technology to generate custom skincare recommendations. Unilever is second for pioneering work in biotechnology and its new AI-assisted laundry detergent.

"There's a misconception that Europe is not innovative," said Grethe Schepers, Lists Director, Europe at Fortune. "This groundbreaking list shows that innovative new ideas can be found across every industry, changing the narrative forever."

Developed in partnership with research firm Statista, European companies with more than 250 employees were assessed on:

Product Innovation

Process Innovation

Innovation Culture

Attendees at the VivaTech technology conference in Paris received an exclusive look at the list yesterday on the Executive Arena Stage, presented by EY.

"We are immensely proud to be recognized by Fortune as Europe's most innovative company," said Nicolas Hieronimus, Chief Executive Officer of L'Oréal. "This prestigious recognition reinforces our conviction that innovation, fueled by science, technology, and creativity, is the best way to succeed on the world stage, but is also a testament to the incredible talent and dedication of our teams around the globe. Their unwavering passion, boldness, and entrepreneurial spirit have made this achievement possible."

For the full ranking and methodology, visit fortune.com.

