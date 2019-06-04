Fortaco Signs an Agreement With Tata AutoComp India for the Manufacturing of Safety Cabins

HELSINKI, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortaco Group, the leading European strategic partner to the heavy off-highway equipment and Tata AutoComp Systems Limited, India's leading auto-component conglomerate and have signed an agreement for the manufacturing of Safety Cabins for off-highway vehicles in India.

Mr. Lars Hellberg, President & CEO for Fortaco Group comments: "Fortaco is honoured to partner with Tata AutoComp and build a win-win business partnership. There is an untapped opportunity on the Indian market and together we can offer vehicle cabins for demanding customers based on safety, quality and ergonomic standards."

As the safety regulation for off-highway vehicles is changing in India the partners conducted an extensive market survey to understand and define the needs of local market. Based on this survey, a Safety Cabin has been designed by Fortaco Group to suit Indian conditions and safety requirements. The Safety Cabin will be manufactured in India by Tata AutoComp based on technology, design and specifications developed by Fortaco Group.

Mr. Arvind Goel - MD & CEO Tata AutoComp says: "The Off-Highway vehicle market is developing rapidly in India and demand on safety and comfort have started increasing amongst the users. With this arrangement, we aim to enhance our offering to the Off-Highway and Farm Equipment OEMs."

Lars Hellberg says: "Tata AutoComp has a great position in the vast and growing Indian off-highway vehicle market and contracts with all major OEM manufacturers. With this important agreement, we are expanding our reach from Europe to Asia and we are also entering the agricultural vehicle market for the first time,"

About Fortaco Group

Fortaco is the leading European brand-independent strategic partner to the heavy off-highway equipment and marine industries offering technology, vehicle cabins, steel fabrications and vehicle assemblies as well as engineering and R&D services. Fortaco Group has operations in Finland, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Estonia. The production and technology centers are located at European business and technology hubs, which are supporting our global customers. Fortaco benchmarks itself' to the automotive industry and standards to secure maximized value add for its customers as a true Tier 0.5/1 partner.

About Tata AutoComp Systems Limited:

Tata AutoComp Systems Limited (Tata AutoComp), promoted by the Tata Group, provides products and services to the Indian and Global automotive OEMs as well as Tier 1 suppliers. Tata AutoComp has own capabilities in Automotive Interior & Exterior Plastics, Composites, Sheet Metal Stampings as well as Engineering and Supply Chain. Tata AutoComp has 8 joint ventures in partnership with leading companies from the Global Auto Component Industry through which it manufactures and markets automotive components and systems. Tata AutoComp has 36 manufacturing facilities spread across India and 9 facilities spread across North America, Latin America, Europe and China.

