Fortaco acquires paintshop in Janow Lubelski, Poland

HELSINKI, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortaco Group acquires from Alucrom the paintshop operation in Janow Lubelski. Both the plant and related machinery are included in the acquisition. The employees will be transferred to Fortaco. The paintshop facility of 2.000 m2 was built in 2014 and it is located next to the Fortaco´s existing factory in Janow Lubelski.

With this acquisition, Fortaco will increase its' scope of offering for new and existing customers. Fortaco is confident that the control of the complete value chain will be highly beneficial in the competitive business environment at hand.

The transaction was signed on 20 December 2021 and transfer of ownership is planned to take place on 31 March 2022.

"I would like to thank the Alucrom team for the close collaboration since 2014 and the constructive process of selling the paintshop business. This transaction is of great value to Fortaco Group, and an excellent complement to the existing Fortaco operations in Janow Lubelski. We will also continue to provide service to external customers which Alucrom has successfully worked with during the years", says Lars Hellberg President & CEO for Fortaco Group.

"This transaction came about at the initiative of Fortaco and made sense to Alucrom in the circumstances. We remain committed to the Polish market where we serve customers from our four remaining paint stations in Poland as well as in Sweden and Finland", says Magnus Sonnorp, Managing Director, Alucrom. "We wish Fortaco a good luck with operating the facility. We would also like to thank the strong team at Janow Lubelski."

For more information, please contact:

Lars Hellberg Mariusz Majdanik President & CEO Business Site Janow Lubelski +358 40 572 9488 +48 603 326 444 lars.hellberg@fortacogroup.com mariusz.majdanik@fortacogroup.com

Fortaco is the leading brand independent, strategic partner to the heavy off-highway equipment and marine industries offering technology, vehicle cabins, steel fabrications and assemblies. Fortaco Group has operations in multiple European and Asian Business Sites and Technology Hubs, which are supporting our global customers.

