Forrester Names CREALOGIX a Leader for Digital Banking Engagement Platforms

ZURICH, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CREALOGIX, the Swiss global software provider for digital banking technology, is delighted to announce that it has been named as a leader in the Now Tech: Digital Banking Engagement Platforms, Q4 2018. This marks the first time CREALOGIX has been featured in Forrester's Digital Banking Engagement Platform (DBEP) report, in which it received one of the highest possible scores in the annual category for revenue, with more than 70 million Dollars.

CREALOGIX was positioned as a pure-play digital banking engagement platform vendor with a strong focus on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and development tooling. One of CREALOGIX's strengths highlighted in the report was the digital tooling in the CREALOGIX Digital Banking Hub. This platform enables banks to deliver new business capabilities flexibly and rapidly, whilst supporting multiple channels out of the box and driving revenue and improved automation. The report cited one major advantage of the Digital Banking Hub as its ability to be fully integrated without changes to an organisation's core banking systems.

CREALOGIX serves over 550 financial institutions around the world, supporting them to realise their digital transformation. To date, CREALOGIX has delivered over 1700 go-live projects, including; Coutts & Co, Deutsche Kreditbank (DKB), Société Génerale, Raisin, Julius Bär, JMFinn & Co, UBS, The Saudi Investment Bank and Cornèrcard.

Thomas Avedik, CEO of CREALOGIX Group commented: "We are delighted to be recognised by Forrester as a leader in Digital Banking Engagement Platforms. CREALOGIX has always been at the forefront of product innovation and supporting Financial Services in their journey to building the very best platforms and services for their customers. We believe that this Forrester report is testimony to CREALOGIX's impact on the Financial Services market, helping financial institutions worldwide in their digital banking transformations."

About CREALOGIX

The CREALOGIX Group is a Swiss Fintech 100 company and is among the global market leaders in digital banking. CREALOGIX develops and implements innovative fintech solutions for the financial institutions of tomorrow. Using digital solutions from CREALOGIX, banks, wealth managers, and other financial institutions can better respond to evolving customer needs in the area of digital transformation, enabling them to hold their ground in a very demanding and dynamic market and remain ahead of their competitors. The shares of CREALOGIX Group (CLXN) are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

