Formisimo Launches Next-generation Platform Zuko

MANCHESTER, England, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Formisimo, the creators and market-leaders in the Form Analytics sector, have launched a new Enterprise-first form analytics platform.

Zuko was developed for the advanced requirements of data-centric organisations and includes an array of additional features, reports and visualisations.

● Zuko measures the micro-interactions that users make in online forms and checkout processes, and it turns deep behavioural-data into insight on bottlenecks and optimisation opportunities.

● Customers can enrich and segment their data based on custom metrics, like basket value, products, device data and marketing source.

● Comparison dashboards allow you to view behavioural segments side by side; to benchmark marketing channels against each other across key form behaviour metrics, or isolate browser or device based issues.

● The Zuko Session Explorer lets you view anonymised timelines of how users interact with your forms, allowing clients to quickly pinpoint and improve patterns of behaviour that lead to site abandonment.

● Zuko tracks when error messages and informational messages are shown to the user, and reveals how each one relates to form abandonment.

For the first time, Zuko's deep anonymised behavioural data can be exported for use beyond the marketing and infrastructure teams. The team are exploring the ability to use their data to detect and reduce fraudulent applications for financial products and services. The unique behavioural footprint of an applicant could be used in conjunction with existing fraud 'red flags' to spot fraudulent applications at the point of submission rather than waiting months, after the damage has been done.



Technical issues in a form reduce revenue significantly, and it can be hours or days before an organisation is aware of a problem. Zuko has an alerting system that constantly monitors form behavioural metrics and alerts a customer should thresholds be exceeded.

Some of the World's largest companies trust the team behind Zuko to monitor, analyse and deliver insight on their critical forms and checkout processes including Capital One, Experian, NewEgg, Toyota and Allianz.

Al Mackin, co-founder and CEO said:

"Formisimo is the market leader in Form Analytics, and Zuko represents a 10x step-change. Our next-generation platform fits the needs of complex clients who want to increase revenue and reduce marketing spend.



Almost all of our Enterprise clients have moved from our legacy platform to Zuko, and they're seeing even bigger uplifts in their conversion rates and revenue."



Tom New, co-founder and Chief Product Officer said:

"We've rebuilt our platform from the ground up, allowing us to explore new ways to unlock value in a key part of all online websites.



Zuko is a powerful, flexible and open platform, and is being improved and iterated upon extremely quickly. I can't wait for us to explore even more ways to help our clients improve their online experiences and generate more revenue."

