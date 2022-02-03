Former Tesla and Aston Martin C-suite executive Simon Sproule joins Olyseum as Communications Advisor

Simon will provide strategic counsel across Olyseum's global communications and marketing campaigns, with a particular focus on the company's star-led NFT metacollection from world-renowned creators and artists, directed by Koldo Serra, the co-director of the hit Netflix series Money Heist . Olyseum recently unveiled the collection of Álvaro Morte, known for roles such as the Professor in Money Heist, and will release it to the public soon, having already rapidly completed the pre-sale.

Holders of Olyseum's native utility token, OLY, will be able to co-direct the narrative and also access discounted NFTs. OLY will also have utilities for future projects within the Olyseum ecosystem, the 'Olyverse', specifically focusing on p2e games and exclusive experiences. OLY is an ERC-20 based token registered by the Swiss FINMA, launched on Uniswap in February 2021. The token has been included in the Gate.io exchange and ProBit, CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko; and has been integrated into Oxis wallet. Olyseum plans to increase adoption of its native utility token through the NFS format.

Olyseum CEO and Co-founder, Carlos Grenoir said: "A bonafide marketing visionary, Simon has underlined his credentials as one of the world's leading communications specialists. His appointment captures Olyverse's ongoing focus on directing efforts toward mainstream adoption, and showcases our ability to attract the best and brightest professionals while executing an impactful growth strategy."

Simon Sproule said: "With a bold and exciting value proposition and star network, the Olyseum ecosystem is set to redefine how we think of content formats, art and fan engagement. I'm energized at the prospect of helping Carlos and the team deliver on the promise of their ecosystem, and give life to the world's first storyboard-based NFT metacollection."

Olyseum was founded by neuroscientist and engineer Carlos Grenoir, and world-renowned cybersecurity consultant Kevin Mitnick, together with the former FC Barcelona players Carles Puyol and Ivan de la Peña. The company's investors include Crèdit Andorrà Bank; BuyVIP (sold to Amazon) co-founder Gerald Heydenreich; former Rothschild senior advisor Javier de Rocafort; and INDITEX franchisee Jordi Ballbé.

About Olyseum

Olyseum is a web 3.0 digital entertainment company that connects stars and their fans through digital assets.

